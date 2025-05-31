logo
Buzz | Arabian Post
0 likes

Aramco Eyes Islamic Debt Market Amid Fiscal Pressures

Saudi Aramco has filed a new prospectus for an Islamic bond issuance programme, indicating a potential return to the debt markets following a $5 billion conventional bond sale earlier this week.

The prospectus, dated 30 May, was submitted to the London Stock Exchange, where the sukuk would be listed. Under its terms, Aramco has a year to issue the Islamic bonds. This move comes as the company navigates economic uncertainties and increased oil supply, which have impacted crude markets and reduced the oil exporter’s profits.

In March, Aramco announced plans to reduce its dividend by nearly a third due to declining profits and free cash flow. The Saudi government relies heavily on revenue from Aramco, including dividends, royalties, and taxes. Last year, oil accounted for 62% of state revenue. The International Monetary Fund estimates that Saudi Arabia requires oil prices above $90 per barrel to balance its budget, while Brent crude is currently trading around $64.40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Business
Talking Point
Featured
Real Estate & Construction
Biz Tech
Just in:
Investcorp Capital Divests $550 Million in US Multifamily Properties Amid Market Adjustments // Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children’s Day // Midea Numen AC for Southeast Asia Earns German Red Dot Award for Groundbreaking Designs // Aramco Eyes Islamic Debt Market Amid Fiscal Pressures // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // A Decade of Excellence: Huatai Securities Celebrates H-Share Anniversary // Tabreed and CVC Edge Closer to $1.1 Billion Cooling Deal // Abu Dhabi Firms Cement Stake in Uzbekistan’s Power Sector // The World Debt Situation Has Become More Unstable, Octa Broker warns // PIF Considers SITE IPO Amid Economic Diversification Push // Mamata Is Right – PM Is Using Operation Sindoor To Further BJP’s Interests // SEC’s Stance on Staking Signals Regulatory Shift // Hong Kong-headquartered International Mediation Body Established // Abu Dhabi Sets Timeline for Major Highway Expansion // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // GulfNav’s $871M Deal Signals Strategic Shift in Energy Logistics // Nvidia Chief Sounds Alarm Over China’s AI Surge Amid U.S. Export Controls // TAQA Commits Over AED37 Billion to Power Abu Dhabi’s Data Centre Expansion // Global Universities Capitalise on US Academic Policy Shift // Trader’s $100M Bitcoin Bet Crumbles Amid Market Slide //