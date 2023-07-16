logo
Aruma Resources discovers REEs and base metals at Saltwater

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 14 July 2023 – Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) MD Glenn Grayson tells Proactive the company has uncovered significant rare earth elements (REE) and cobalt-copper enriched rocks during surface sampling at the Saltwater Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The mineral exploration company recently conducted a six-day field reconnaissance program at Saltwater to collect samples from radiometric, geophysical and structural targets, part of a planned systemic sampling of an interpreted 80-kilometre strike length for REE and other minerals.

“We are delighted with the initial results from our first phase of REE-focused field work at Saltwater,” Grayson said.

“The sampling program represents our first stage of on-ground REE work at the project and the results have exceeded expectations, reaffirming our view of Saltwater’s potential for hosting unconformity heavy rare earth elements (HREEs).

“These initial results constitute a resounding success for our exploration approach thus far. “Furthermore, the grades of the surface samples for base metals are exciting and provide an additional exploration focus at the Saltwater Project.

“This potential will be further investigated in the company’s ongoing fieldwork at Saltwater.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

