Astrolight Secures €2.8M to Propel Laser Communication Breakthroughs

Lithuania’s Astrolight has secured €2.8 million in seed funding to advance its laser-based communication systems, aiming to establish a high-speed, secure optical data highway between satellites and Earth. This investment underscores the growing confidence in optical communication technologies as a superior alternative to traditional radio frequency systems.

Astrolight’s flagship product, the ATLAS terminal, is engineered to facilitate data transmission from low Earth orbit satellites to ground stations at speeds up to ten times faster than conventional methods. This technology not only enhances data throughput but also offers increased resistance to jamming and interception, addressing critical concerns in both commercial and defence sectors.

The company’s collaboration with NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic has positioned it among the top ten innovators selected from 44 participants. This partnership provides Astrolight with access to up to €300,000 in additional funding, specialised training, and a network of investors, facilitating the adaptation of its technologies for defence applications.

Astrolight’s POLARIS system, designed for ship-to-ship communication, exemplifies its dual-use approach. Developed in collaboration with the Lithuanian Navy and the Center for Physical Sciences and Technology, POLARIS aims to replace traditional signal lamps with laser-based communication, enhancing operational stealth and resilience in contested environments.

In a significant stride towards international collaboration, Astrolight has been selected to supply its ATLAS-1 optical terminal for the PeakSat mission, a CubeSat project led by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, PeakSat will demonstrate laser communication capabilities from LEO to ground stations in Greece, marking a pivotal step in validating next-generation optical communication technologies.

Astrolight’s recent operational test of a mobile optical ground station achieved gigabit-per-second data rates over a 10-kilometre distance, demonstrating the viability of cost-effective, scalable ground stations built from commercial off-the-shelf components. This development is crucial in addressing the limitations of radio frequency spectrum and meeting the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission from LEO satellites.

The global satellite laser communications market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40% between 2024 and 2032, reaching an estimated $15 billion. Astrolight’s advancements in laser communication technologies position it as a key player in this burgeoning market, offering solutions that cater to both commercial and defence needs.

Founded in 2019 by Laurynas Mačiulis, a former CTO of Kongsberg NanoAvionics, Astrolight has rapidly evolved from a research initiative into a company at the forefront of optical communication innovation. Its strategic partnerships and technological breakthroughs reflect a commitment to enhancing global communication infrastructure through laser technology.