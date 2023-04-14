Attacks Against Churches Anger Christians In North Eastern States

By Ashis Biswas

In northeast Indian states, upset Christians feel they must protest more vigorously against the recent demolition of a few churches in Manipur and Assam, for which they hold the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accountable. Intriguingly, Nagaland-based Christians have reacted more sharply than their follow religionists in the region.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) according to local regional media reports a few days ago, went beyond merely criticising the ruling parties of the region for what it felt was an attack against the Church. In a statement it simultaneously deplored the apparent indifference on part of Christian legislators in the region over such sensitive matters affecting the community. It appealed to Christian politicians not to be overwhelmed by political power or money.

Reports from some areas suggested that local government authorities had launched strict action against illegal constructions/encroachments built without permission, violating existing rules. Churches were not spared. According to one Dimapur-based account, the churches destroyed were the Evangelical Baptist Convention Church, the Evangelical Lutheran church in Manipur and the Catholic Holy Spirit Church, in addition to another in Assam. The demolitions were carried out a few days ago by local authorities accompanied by security forces.

The NPCC statement flayed Christian lawmakers in the NE states as well as those elected to the Indian Parliament for their failure to raise the issue at any level. The ruling BJP, it was alleged had correctly assessed the numerical and other weaknesses that Christians suffered from, exploiting them to its own advantage. Not too many churches in the tribal areas had proper construction permits, it was explained.

Clearly this was a time for Christians to come together to protect their faith and identity. In India, the North and West regions generally voted for ‘Hindu nationalism’ while in other areas people voted for their identity and pride. The community, according to the NPCC must not ignore the present threat to their identity, it was stressed.

Expressing its surprise over the lack of reaction among Chief Ministers of Christian dominated states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the NPCC felt the leaders were more interested in getting closer to the ruling BJP than anything else. Even in Manipur, Christians accounted for some 40% of the population.

Going by experience, observers said, it was a question of time before US/EU-based NGOs and Christian organizations would register their protest over what had happened in the Northeast, given their close ties with various Christian bodies and organisations in the region.

Over the years, there have been regular complaints about the increasing harassment, assaults, etc against Christians and Muslims in India especially after 2014 when the BJP was first elected to power. Churches and missionaries have often come under grievous attacks by enraged mobs in the past, but those guilty have usually been punished.

Also, by the standards of a largely populated country like India, such incidents have been few and far between. Among conservative Hindus and Muslims in the sub continent, there has remained an undercurrent of hostility against religious Conversion and other activities on part of certain Christian organisations, which have led to tension/violence in India and Pakistan.

In India, over 50% of Christians live in South India. Among Christians in India 37% are Catholics, followed by Baptists and communities led by the Churches of North and South India. Christians account for only 2.4% of the population composed mostly of former Hindus. Among younger people embracing the faith, 37% are from scheduled castes, followed by about 34% from the scheduled tribes.

Interestingly, many Indian Christians have been known to share some of the beliefs and value systems of their fellow citizens in different areas, without compromising their religious identity in any way. (IPA Service)

