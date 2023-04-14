Famine In Somalia Once Again Focuses On The Need For Global Food Security

By Dr Arun Mitra

As per the reports, Somalia with a Population of 17 Million is passing through serious crisis of food security. Over 200,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of food crisis. ‘Due to starvation they are dying, falling prey to diarrhoea, measles or malaria etc. Number of deaths last year is estimated to be 43,000. At least half of the deaths were children under the age of 5’, according to the report by health researchers, the United Nations and the Somali government.

This is the worst drought in decades. Many were forced to leave their homes to seek humanitarian assistance in urban centres or across the border in Kenya and Ethiopia. Already at the end of 2022, three million people were internally displaced, and at least 20,000 Somalis had crossed into Kenya.

The drought has wiped out millions of livestock animals, adversely affecting income of large number of families. This has left nearly half of Somalia’s population hungry. Climate change, leading to recurring droughts, flash floods, cyclones and increasing temperatures in Somalia and adjoining areas has worsened the situation.

The researchers had warned that in the first six months of the year between 18,000 and 34,000 people are likely to succumb to the drought. Despite knowing gravity of the situation not adequate attention was paid to the crisis.

Having a diet which is both sufficient in terms of energy (caloric) requirements and additional nutritional needs is essential for good health. Undernourishment, especially in children and mothers, is a leading risk factor for death and other health consequences.

The UN has set a global target as part of the Sustainable Development Goals to “end hunger by 2030“. Currently we are far from reaching this target.

The world produces 150% more food on only 13% more land compared with 1960, thanks to many innovations in food production made over the years. We produce enough food to feed 1.5 times the global population. That’s enough to feed 10 billion yet we are at just over 7 billion currently. There is enough for everyone.

Not only Somalia but several countries of the world are facing crisis of Hunger. India which claims to be rising economy and aspires to be super power with 5 trillion US$ economy is at 107 out of 120 countries in hunger index. Similar is the situation in many countries of Asia and Africa

Unnatural death of any person, from any country or community is a cause of serious concern. But truth of the matter is that little attention is paid towards the death of the poor. Not many in the world even know that over 8 million people died in Rwanda as a result of ethnic violence in a span of just 100 days from 7thApril to 15 July 1994. That in the so much connected world today such events are occurring is a matter of shame.

It is high time the world realizes the gravity and makes a complete review of the priorities. There is need to spend more on food production and its equitable distribution to all the citizens of the world.

Total global military expenditure increased by 0.7 per cent in real terms in 2021, to reach $2113 billion. The five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia, together accounting for 62 per cent of expenditure, according to new data on global military spending published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

In the present circumstances when several parts of the world are in tension, war between Russia and Ukraine does not seem to ending soon, the existing weapons pose a serious threat to humanity. Use of Nuclear weapons in any escalation of existing tensions cannot be ruled out.

At one time India has been the harbinger in the movement for disarmament. As leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India played a significant role in raising the voice for nuclear weapons abolition. Even though the G20 is much different from the NAM, India as its President can play a significant role in bringing mind set change among the G20 leaders from the arms race to diversion of funds to health, education and other social needs.

The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) is holding its 23rd World Congress in Mombasa, Kenya on the theme ‘Disarmament, Climate crisis and Health’ from 26 to 30 April 2023. The deliberation will be reflection of the physicians concern for the survival and good health of the human kind. The congress will formulate strategies of action by the civil society to reverse the trend of arms race and ensure food to every person on earth. (IPA Service)

