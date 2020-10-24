AXA supports Hong Kong Cancer Fund Dress Pink Day as Principal Sponsor

Over 1,000 staff dressed in pink to raise breast cancer awareness and fundraise for free cancer care service
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 October 2020 – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. AXA Hong Kong is proud to be the Principal Sponsor of this year’s Hong Kong Cancer Fund (‘Cancer Fund’) Dress Pink Day, the city’s largest and most comprehensive breast cancer awareness and fundraising campaign. Over 1,000 staff dressed in pink today to show their support and care.
AXA Hong Kong is proud to be the Principal Sponsor of this year’s Hong Kong Cancer Fund Dress Pink Day, the city’s largest and most comprehensive breast cancer awareness and fundraising campaign. Over 1,000 staff together with Gordon Watson, CEO of AXA Asia (8th from left); Dongjun Choi, Chief Strategy and Customer Officer of AXA Asia (5th from left); Sally Wan, CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (6th from right); the Executive Committee members of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, dressed in pink to show their care and support.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Hong Kong[1]. To support Cancer Fund free cancer care service for the needy, AXA Hong Kong has established a dedicated donation page for staff, financial consultants and the public to donate for this meaningful service: https://www.cancer-fund.org/pink/en/diy-page/?pageId=433
Our support to fight breast cancer does not stop after Dress Pink Day. From now until 27 September 2022, AXA Hong Kong will donate 5% of the first year’s premium of each issued policy of ‘Pink Medical Insurance Plan’ to Hong Kong Cancer Fund for public education and support for cancer patients.
[1] Hong Kong Cancer Registry, Hospital Authority 2019 (figures from 2017)
