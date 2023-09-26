Back to the Future: Turning today’s children into tomorrow’s innovators

By Oko Davaasuren

In today’s rapidly advancing world, nurturing the innovative potential of the next generation has become imperative. It is exciting to see stakeholders across different sectors of society, government, and private institutions, take initiatives to prioritize the development of children and the support of their parents and caregivers. Even more exciting is when this is done collaboratively. A notable development is the establishment of startup initiatives, like the Anjal Z Techstars Program, that are child and family-focused. These programs enable innovation in the childhood development and healthtech space, and by extension, are investing in the future of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anjal Z Techstars program is an initiative by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Techstars that exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation in early childhood development. The program is also supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and HUB 71 (one of the biggest technological hubs in the Middle East).

Launched in 2020, Anjal Z departs from traditional startup accelerator models, focusing exclusively on Early Childhood Development (ECD) for children from prenatal to age eight, and their families, in Abu Dhabi. However, its approach transcends geographical boundaries. Anjal Z boasts a global footprint, and in this cohort, will welcome startups from various sectors – health tech, edtech, artificial intelligence, and more – to adapt their solutions to address pressing ECD challenges that are specific to Abu Dhabi. It stands as a nexus where innovative concepts from around the world converge to make a profound impact on early childhood development while accessing mentorship, funding, and invaluable local expertise.

Establishing a robust foundation of resources and support is vital for startup success. It’s not just about funding; it’s about creating an ecosystem where startups can thrive. Collaborative partnerships, mentorship, and access to essential resources all play a role in achieving this. This strong foundation empowers startups to innovate, grow, and make a lasting impact. Anjal Z not only acknowledges this fact but goes the extra mile to provide the essential resources and support necessary for startups to flourish. Collaborations with influential entities like Techstars, HUB 71, and ADIO underscore the transformative potential of government-private sector partnerships. This robust support system equips startups with the tools they need to succeed and positions them for sustainable growth and impact.

Anjal Z’s impact transcends traditional boundaries, bringing together startups from various sectors to redefine how children engage with learning and the world around them. As mentioned earlier, these startups span a wide array of sectors and each of these startups contributes to a vibrant tapestry of innovation in the ECD space. For instance, Nuwa Robotics is revolutionizing STEM education by reducing screen time and empowering teachers. In the health sector, meanwhile, Snapi is making strides in improving children’s gut health through microbiome data insights. Cappella, a startup from our previous cohort, is building algorithms to effectively decipher and translate the cries of babies.

Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global startup hub is undeniable, as demonstrated in the 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER). According to the report, it is the leading ecosystem in the MENA region and outpaces global peers with a remarkable 134 percent growth. Generating AED 14.4 billion in ecosystem value from July 2020 to December 2022, it is clear that the global startup spotlight is indeed shining brightly on Abu Dhabi.

Another new report from Strategy Connect (Techstars Hub 71) details how government initiatives, entrepreneurship-friendly regulations, and private incubation programs, are fueling the UAE’s top-ranking startup ecosystem. Initiatives like golden visas for entrepreneurs and SME growth underscore the government’s commitment to entrepreneurship.

The government’s dedication to fostering innovation in niche sectors is a clear sign of its commitment to making targeted improvements in various aspects of society. This focused approach has led to rapid growth in multiple specialized industries, and notably, the Early Childhood Authority’s Anjal Z program in the early childhood development (ECD) sector, empowers both families and the economy. It addresses challenges such as passive screen time, child health, and many more, through mentorship, financing, and localization of relevant global startups in the space.

To sum it up, the Anjal Z Techstars program in Abu Dhabi is a shining example of what happens when startups, private sector players and the government come together. It is putting children front and center, sparking innovation, and tackling real-world problems.

One thing is for sure, when we prioritize innovation for our kids, we’re building a brighter future for everyone.

The writer is Senior Director at Techstars

Also published on Medium.