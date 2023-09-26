MicroStrategy buys Bitcoins worth $147 million

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced that it acquired an additional 5,445 Bitcoin for $147.3 million, at an average price of $27,053 per BTC. The move was first announced by MicroStrategy’s co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 24, MicroStrategy and its affiliate entities made the acquisition. By September 24, MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries held around 158,245 BTC in its wallets.

The coins were acquired at an average price of around $29,582 per BTC including fees and expenses, according to the filing. MicroStrategy has now spent around $4.68 billion buying Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy notably bought 12,333 BTC for $347 million in June, at an average price of $29,668 per coin as it keeps on accumulating.

