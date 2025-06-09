logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

BAIC Announces 2025 Vehicle Lineup for International Automotive &Supply Chain EXPO (HONG KONG)

image 1 3
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – From June 12 to 15, the INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE&SUPPLY CHAIN EXPO in Hong Kong will host a major international auto show under the theme “New Car, New Journey.” The event will bring automakers, experts and media together showcasing future mobility innovation and trends.

BAlC Announces 2025 Vehicle Lineup for International Automotive &Supply Chain EXPO (HONG KONG)

At the upcoming exhibition, BAIC Group will present both passenger and commercial lineup, such as the BJ40PLUS RHD and X55 II RHD. BEV models include ARCFOX αS5, ARCFOX αT5 and STELATO S9(REEV).

ADVERTISEMENT

Internationalization is one of BAIC Group’s core strategies.As the general platform of internationalization, BAIC INTL comprehensively coordinates the overseas business. Since its established in 2013, BAIC INTL has expanded to more than 50 countries, establish nearly 300 sales network , and set up eight KD plants—including one wholly owned overseas production base. Its portfolio consists of three distinct brands: BAIC, focused on mainstream and off-road models; ARCFOX, a high-end NEV brand expanding from electric to hybrid offerings; and STELATO, targeting the luxury new energy segment.

At the show, BAIC will unveil a range of advanced technologies, including its self-developed Polaris EV platform and the world’s first AI-integrated cockpit system. Driven by artificial intelligence, the company is building a closed-loop innovation system that connects user insight, product development, and after-sales service—enabling continuous product evolution and a more intelligent mobility experience.

From June 12 to 15, visit Booth C02, Hall 6 at AsiaWorld-Expo to discover how BAIC is driving the next chapter of global mobility—powered by technology, guided by innovation.
Hashtag: #BAIC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
World
Biz Tech
Just in:
Dubai’s Skyline Set to Soar with TwinLuxury Heights // Mashreq’s $500 Million Sukuk Garners Global Attention // Abu Dhabi Emerges as Regional Financial Powerhouse // Metaplanet Pursues Bitcoin Supremacy with Aggressive Acquisitions // Sun’s May 31 Explosion Triggers G4-Level Geomagnetic Alarm // Trump Heralds “Done” Trade Deal With China on Rare Earths // Ukraine Eyes Crypto Inclusion in National Reserves // VinUni sets its sights on world’s top 100 universities – Recruiting 500 leading scholars worldwide // Emaar Unveils VYOM Digital Resale Hub to Transform Home Trade // Trump-Backed Truth Social Launches Spot Bitcoin ETF Bid // DXB Slashes Long‑Term Parking Fees Ahead of Busy Summer Season // UK Fintech OpenTrade Secures £5.5M to Boost Stablecoin Yield Services // Hong Kong Hosts World’s Largest ISSCR Stem Cell Gathering for the First Time // Bold Fusion: G‑SHOCK’s GA‑V01 Redefines Hybrid Timepieces // Apple Unveils Unified Games Hub for iPhone, iPad and Mac // Vinmec performs its first total femoral replacement for world’s youngest cancer patient // Middle East M&A Set to Wobble Amid Tariff‑Driven Volatility // Avalanche Network User Activity Skyrockets in 2025 // African MBAs Surge as US Retains Global Appeal // GulfNav Secures $871 Million Deal to Bolster Oil Storage Hub //