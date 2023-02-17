Battle For The Next Chief Minister Candidate Is Picking Up In Madhya Pradesh

By L S Herdenia

BHOPAL: Who will be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh? This question is being asked in political circles – both in the BJP and Congress. While this question is almost settled in BJP the issue is still open in Congress. While it is certain that the BJP will contest the next assembly election under the leadership of the current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will lead the Congress is still open. . While Most of the Congress leaders favour Kamal Nath, who is the president of Pradesh Congress., there is a small faction which is publicly saying that Chief Minister will be decided by high command.

The other day Kamal Nath convened a huge press conference and interacted with reporters for more than one and a half hour. During press conference he answered many questions about himself and also about policy matters. But after the press conference some media agencies quoted Kamal Nath that he will not contest the assembly elections which are due in November. But next day he himself clarified and asserted that he will contest the poll.

In the evening, few hours after press conference, social media reports said that Kamal Nath, in informal chat with reporters, said that he may not contest assembly polls. The state Congress office immediately put down the rumours with a statement that “President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has not made any announcement that he will not contest the elections. News of this nature on the social media is totally misleading”.

Speaking to reporters in Pohri of Shivpri district Kamal Nath clarified, “I did not say that I won’t contest the elections. “The other day I hosted a lunch for journalists and was asked whether I will give tickets to local leaders in the assembly constituencies, I said I am the worst sufferer in this category. I am not a resident of Chhindwara assembly seat, which I represent. I am from Sausar constituency in Chhindwara district”.

He added “People from Sausar had asked me why I contest from Chhindwara assembly seat. And I told them, that my identity is attached to Chhindwara. Nath had represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency for nine terms. “Many may not have even heard of a constituency called Sausar. I said that I will decide from where I will contest. It was in relation to the question on giving tickets to local candidates” he said.

Kamal Nath also spoke on the internal factional strife in the state Congress, especially after posters installed by his followers claimed he will be the ‘future chief minister’. After the posters, former PCC chief Arun Yadav openly challenged the claim of Nath being the future CM. Yadav said that who will become the chief minister is decided by the party high-command and MLAs who elect their leader. He even said “Anyone can become the chief minister including Arun Yadav”. Kamal Nath in recent conference had retorted, “I cannot stop party workers from raising slogans about the future chief minister”. Nath said “Senior Congress leaders have not said anything new about the CM’s post. I have reiterated several times that I do not aspire for any post. My aim and dream is to secure future of the state. I have dedicate my entire youth and life for MP”.

Meanwhile an interesting dialogue has been going on between Chief Minister Chouhan and PCC chief Kamal Nath. In this dialogue Chouhan is posing question and challenging Kamal Nath to answer them. So far Kamal Nath has not obliged the Chief Minister. In his last question (14th) Chouhan told Kamal Nath “Power for him is not the end but the means. Through many schemes, we are continuously trying to serve the people. But for Congress politics is only to be in power”.

He further alleged that to come to power, the Congress party can go to any extent, ‘Whether being untruthful, making promises and not fulfilling them, ask them questions and they do not reply. People know how many false promises were made by the Congress”.

The chief minister then fired his next question to former chief minister Kamal Nath. “You had said that or the benefit of subsidiary agro-based industries like animal husbandry, dairy development, fisheries, horticulture, farmers will be encouraged’. Chouhan said. “That five-year loans will be provided on concessional interest rates. Please tell us what did the Congress government do in one-and quarter years?” he said.

Chouhan also took a jibe at reports on social media that Kamal Nath will not contest the assembly elections. “What Kamal Nath is saying. I do not understand. He said he will not contest the elections. But his IT cell immediately called him avashyambhavi (inevitable), that without him the Congress party and the world cannot run. What is avasambhavi chief minister”.

“There is total turmoil in that party, with a lot of infighting within the organization” the chief minister said. (IPA Service)

