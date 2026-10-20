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Bayan Sadagah embodies Saudi women’s football league expansion

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi footballer Bayan Sadagah has become a prominent figure at Jeddah club Al-Ittihad as the kingdom’s professional women’s competition enters another season, reflecting opportunities that were unavailable to female players only a few years ago.

The 31-year-old midfielder represents a generation whose ambitions developed before Saudi Arabia had an established national league for women. Her journey from informal family matches to professional football illustrates the changes accompanying the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s expansion of competitions, coaching and youth development.

Women were first permitted to attend football matches in designated stadium areas in 2018. Four years later, the federation launched the Women’s Premier League, giving established clubs and emerging players a regular top-flight competition. Al-Ittihad, one of the country’s best-known football institutions, now fields a women’s team alongside its men’s operation.

Sadagah grew up playing football with cousins at home in Jeddah. A move to Egypt provided access to organised training at a club where coaches included members of Egypt’s women’s national team. Returning to Saudi Arabia meant confronting a shortage of suitable places to continue playing.

“We came back,” Sadagah recalled, “and we knew we’re not going to have a field to play on.”

Her experience preceded the development of structured domestic competitions. Community teams offered an outlet for women interested in football, but facilities, regular fixtures and pathways into elite sport were limited. Sadagah subsequently played for Jeddah Eagles before joining Al-Ittihad as the professional league took shape.

The league has since established a competitive hierarchy, with Al-Nassr winning each of its first four championships, including the 2025-26 title. Al-Ittihad finished third in that campaign, recording eight victories and two draws from 14 matches, according to federation standings. Al-Ahli finished second, while Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal followed Al-Ittihad.

The competition’s development is part of a broader programme administered by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Its approved 2025-26 calendar contained nine women’s tournaments spanning senior and youth football, including a new Super Cup and additional competitions for girls aged under 17.

Those tournaments create opportunities beyond the small group of players who reached senior football without a conventional academy system. They also establish fixtures for clubs seeking to recruit and develop Saudi players, alongside overseas professionals brought into the domestic game.

The federation has identified training and participation among schoolgirls as important components of its strategy. FIFA previously documented a school football programme involving approximately 50,000 girls across 3,600 schools, as well as regional training centres and courses designed to prepare female teachers to coach.

Expanding participation does not automatically establish a mature professional system. Players need consistent coaching, access to suitable pitches and meaningful competition across different age groups. Clubs also face the task of creating sustainable squads while developing local talent and attracting spectators to a competition still building its audience.

The national team provides another pathway. Saudi Arabia established its senior women’s side as domestic football structures developed, giving players the opportunity to represent the country internationally. Sadagah has been associated with the national side as well as Al-Ittihad, linking the growth of club football with the emergence of a national programme.

The federation’s calendar also included the Women’s First and Second Division Leagues, offering competition below the top tier. Such divisions are important for players who are not immediately recruited by Premier League clubs and for teams working towards higher levels of competition.

At club level, the contrast with the period before 2018 remains particularly visible. Women who once lacked access even to stadium terraces can now train, compete and appear in official league fixtures. Yet the transition has taken place within a wider programme of social and sporting reforms whose implementation varies across different activities.

The federation’s published results show how the league now operates through scheduled home and away fixtures across several cities. Al-Ittihad recorded a 3-2 home victory over Eastern Flames in February 2026 and a 1-0 defeat away to neighbours Al-Ahli in April. Such fixtures offer a regular competitive setting that was unavailable during Sadagah’s early years.

For Sadagah, the initial obstacle was simpler than league administration or international competition. She had learned to play at home, experienced organised coaching abroad and returned to Jeddah without a dependable football pitch. Her route eventually passed through Jeddah Eagles, a community club that participated in the early development of women’s football.

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