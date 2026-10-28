ENOC extends aviation fuel technical pact with Pertamina

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based ENOC Group has extended its aviation technical services agreement with Indonesia’s PT Pertamina Patra Niaga for another three years, maintaining cooperation on aircraft refuelling safety, fuel quality and operational standards at Indonesian aviation facilities.

The renewed agreement, announced on Tuesday, covers annual inspections, technical guidance, operational assistance and specialised training. It builds on a three-year arrangement established in 2023 and a commercial relationship between the two energy companies dating back to 2009.

ENOC will continue inspecting aviation fuel facilities against standards established by the Joint Inspection Group (JIG), an international organisation responsible for developing operational and quality control standards for aviation fuel handling.

The agreement also provides for technical assistance covering aircraft refuelling operations, fuel handling procedures, safety management and quality assurance. Both companies intend to develop Pertamina’s internal inspection capabilities and improve compliance with internationally recognised practices.

ENOC said it had completed 18 inspections against JIG standards during the previous agreement, including two accompanied inspections designed to support the qualification of Pertamina inspectors.

The programme also enabled six Pertamina employees to attend ENOC’s annual quality control and operations training courses. Technical advisory assistance continued throughout the arrangement, supporting improvements at facilities undergoing assessment.

Three of the five facilities evaluated demonstrated notable progress in meeting JIG requirements, according to ENOC. The company did not disclose individual facility ratings or specify the extent of improvements achieved.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said the cooperation had demonstrated the benefits of transferring technical knowledge and developing operational capabilities across aviation fuel infrastructure.

He said the next phase would concentrate on strengthening existing capabilities, supporting Indonesia’s aviation sector and extending ENOC’s technical expertise across international markets.

The renewed arrangement places particular emphasis on developing Pertamina’s ability to conduct inspections independently, alongside continuing external assessments and technical support from ENOC.

Such inspections assess compliance with established procedures governing fuel storage, handling, equipment maintenance and aircraft refuelling. Maintaining consistent operating standards is important because contamination or improper handling of aviation fuel can create safety risks.

Yosep Iswadi, Vice President of Aviation Fuel Business at Pertamina Patra Niaga, said continuing the partnership would support the company’s efforts to maintain jet fuel quality and safety standards aligned with international aviation requirements.

He said ENOC’s technical assistance would contribute to operational performance and support Pertamina’s ambition to become a globally competitive energy company.

The companies have not disclosed the financial value of the renewed contract, including any changes to service fees or commercial terms.

The announcement also did not identify additional airports scheduled for inspection or specify whether the number of participating facilities would increase during the new three-year period.

Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial and trading subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina, is responsible for activities that include supplying aviation fuel and related services.

The technical arrangement is intended to strengthen operating procedures at its aviation fuel facilities rather than announce a separate investment in fuel production or airport infrastructure.

ENOC’s aviation business operates internationally, providing jet fuel supply and associated services across a network covering more than 300 airports in 28 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe.

The company said its aviation operations supplied approximately 1.17 billion US gallons of jet fuel, supported by an integrated UAE supply chain encompassing procurement, shipping, refining, storage, distribution and aircraft fuelling services.

The reporting period for that supply figure was not specified in the announcement, making it unsuitable for comparison with annual consumption or production figures.

Alongside conventional aviation fuel operations, ENOC has been developing sustainable aviation fuel activities through international partnerships and alternative fuel supply arrangements.

The company began supplying sustainable aviation fuel to airline customers at Bali Airport in Indonesia in 2024, establishing another area of aviation fuel activity within the Indonesian market.

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from eligible alternative feedstocks and can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional jet fuel, depending on production methods and raw materials.

The renewed technical services agreement, however, focuses on aviation fuel safety, operational quality and workforce development rather than establishing new sustainable fuel production commitments.

The original technical services agreement, signed in November 2023, included inspections at four Indonesian airport facilities, employee training, access to ENOC quality control and aviation operations manuals, and recommendations for improving operational procedures.

The subsequent programme ultimately assessed five facilities, according to the companies’ account of activities completed during its first three-year term.