China has firmly defended the actions of one of its state-owned companies following a deadly mining disaster in Zambia, while indirectly rebuking the United States for its vocal criticism of the incident. The comments were made in response to mounting international scrutiny regarding the company’s handling of the situation and the safety measures at its operations.

A deadly incident occurred at the mine in Zambia, operated by a Chinese-owned firm, when a series of structural failures led to the collapse of part of the facility, resulting in the deaths of several workers. While rescue operations were swiftly launched, concerns have been raised over the adequacy of the safety protocols in place and the speed at which the company responded.

Zambian officials have expressed their dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of the aftermath, citing slow communication and insufficient measures to ensure worker safety. The Zambian government has also called for a thorough investigation into the incident, seeking accountability from the company involved.

However, Beijing has vehemently rejected these claims, defending the Chinese company’s actions as swift and appropriate under the circumstances. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that the company had complied with all local regulations and had done its best to contain the situation. “The Chinese company acted according to the law and has already expressed condolences to the victims’ families,” the spokesperson said. “We urge all parties to focus on the facts rather than politicising the incident.”

In addition to defending the company’s response, Beijing also took the opportunity to respond to criticism from Washington, which had earlier raised concerns over the safety standards at Chinese-run mining operations in Zambia. The U. S. State Department had issued a statement urging for greater oversight of foreign companies operating in African nations, particularly those with close ties to Beijing.

Beijing’s response to the U. S. came swiftly, accusing Washington of engaging in “unwarranted interference” and attempting to undermine China’s positive contributions to Zambia’s economic development. The spokesperson further stressed that China’s investments in Zambia, particularly in the mining sector, had brought substantial benefits to the country, including job creation and infrastructure development.

China has been heavily involved in Africa’s mining industry for over two decades, with numerous Chinese firms operating in countries like Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa. The investments have often been a point of contention, with critics accusing China of exploiting the continent’s natural resources while neglecting local environmental and labour regulations. On the other hand, proponents argue that these investments are vital for the development of Africa’s infrastructure and economic growth.

The mining accident in Zambia has brought the issue of safety at Chinese-run operations into sharper focus, particularly as Beijing expands its presence on the continent. Environmental activists and human rights groups have voiced concerns about the lack of adequate safety standards at Chinese-owned mines, warning that incidents like the one in Zambia could become more frequent unless serious reforms are implemented.

Despite these concerns, China remains resolute in its commitment to enhancing its ties with African nations, emphasising the role of the Belt and Road Initiative in fostering deeper economic and diplomatic relations. Chinese officials have also pointed to the development of mining projects as a crucial part of their broader economic strategy, positioning themselves as key partners in Africa’s industrialisation process.