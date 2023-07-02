logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure
India
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Bihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure

cbi re initiates probe against lalu prasad yadav trials to resume

Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar’s elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav has joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad’s party did “nothing” for the upliftment of Dalits and marginalised people.

Yadav joined the saffron camp in the presence of senior party leaders at its state unit headquarters in Patna on Friday. If the BJP gives him a ticket from the Madhepura assembly seat, currently represented by his younger brother, he will definitely contest against the RJD from there, Yadav told reporters after switching over to the saffron party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RJD did nothing for the upliftment of Dalits and those belonging to the marginalised sections of the society, while Prime Minister Narender Modi did a lot for them,” he claimed. Chandra Shekhar is a three-term MLA from Madhepura.

With inputs from News18

The post Bihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile // Biren Singh decides not to quit in view of current situation // Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // UAE calls on international community to address root causes of intolerance and extremism during UN Counter-Terrorism Week // Durian Sales Soar on Shopee Live // Bhim Army chief says UP govt protecting criminals // Centre Has No Clue On How To Bring To An End The Continuing Violence In Manipur // Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Indonesia’s Java // Kejriwal govt moves SC against Centre’s Delhi Ordinance // The University of Hong Kong, Fudan University, and The University of Sydney Join Forces to Strengthen Sustainability Research and Education // Amit Shah calls Nitish a ‘paltu babu’, calls for punishment // Kerala CM opposes BJP’s UCC ‘communal agenda’ // Taiwan Pitches 2023 Hakka Expo in Japan, Hong Kong // Uniform Civil Code Can Be A Double Edged Sword For Narendra Modi // Assessing The Impact Of Six Years Of Goods And Services Tax On Indian Economy // Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Long History Of BJP’s Dealings With Partners In National Democratic Alliance // Skyborn secures exclusive development rights for Finnish Pooki offshore wind farm // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // Bihar minister’s brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure //