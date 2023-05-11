BingX CEX listed $PEPE, A Meme coin and Looks to List More

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – BingX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has listed $PEPE, one of the most popular meme coins in the market, and is actively seeking to list more meme coins in the future. This decision is a strategic move to take advantage of the hype and growing interest in meme-based cryptocurrency projects . Unlike decentralized exchanges (DEX), centralized exchanges (CEX) have always been reluctant to list meme coins because of their volatile nature. However, BingX is committed to conducting extensive due diligence on all meme coin listings to ensure their legitimacy and authenticity. BingX CEX is now one of the very few exchanges that are willing to take a chance on meme coins, for users to hold a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies.

BingX is dedicated to researching more up-and-coming meme coins such as Spongebob , Mong Coin, and RobotEra, in order to offer its users access to emerging and innovative cryptocurrencies. The addition of $PEPE and other meme coins on BingX CEX will provide users with new investment opportunities and increase trading options.

However, it is important to note that trading in memecoins can be dangerous and unpredictable, and users are strongly advised to do their own research (DYOR) and exercise caution when investing in these assets. BingX recognizes the high volatility and risks associated with meme-based cryptocurrencies, and has implemented strict due diligence procedures and risk management protocols to ensure the safety of its users. As with any investment, it is crucial to carefully consider the risks and benefits before making any decisions.