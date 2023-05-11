UOB partners with Robert Parker Wine Advocate to bring exclusive fine wine and dining offers to customers

United Overseas Bank (UOB), Managing Director, Head Group Personal Financial Services, Jacquelyn Tan (left) and Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Chief Executive Officer, Mickael Moiroud (right).

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 May 2023 – UOB cardholders in Singapore and ASEAN countries can look forward to a love fest of gastronomic experiences, as Robert Parker Wine Advocate announces an exciting two-year partnership with UOB in its world-first collaboration with a financial institution across multiple ASEAN markets.

This partnership aims to cater to the finer palates of the region’s growing affluent population. The High-Net-Worth population[1] in Asia Pacific stands at 7.2 million as of 2022, a 4.2 per cent year-on-year increase from 2021[2]. Along with the segment’s growth, about 70 per cent of High-Net-Worth-Individuals are prioritising curated luxury goods and experiences, and close to 65 per cent are focused on expressing their wealth through cultural proficiency[2].

Ms. Jacquelyn Tan, Head of Group Personal Financial Services, UOB, said, “Consumer preferences are changing, alongside the growth in their personal wealth. As our regional retail customer base strengthens to over 7-million strong, we continue to expand our offerings and privileges to cater to every lifestyle, passion and need. Robert Parker Wine Advocate shares our ambition to serve our consumers through unique experiences, and we are excited to embark on this partnership with them.”

UOB’s tie-up with Robert Parker Wine Advocate adds to the wide array of partnerships the Bank has with leading regional brands to expand its retail offerings across ASEAN, in line with the Bank’s sharpened purpose of building the future of ASEAN.

Highlights of the partnership include a world-first collaboration with the world’s foremost wine rating authority, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, where UOB cardholders in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam can look forward to exclusive wine pairing dinners complemented with food served by MICHELIN-Starred restaurant chefs as well as curated wine masterclasses for different levels of wine connoisseurs. As one of the first regional partnerships between Robert Parker Wine Advocate and a financial institution, the collaboration furthers the bank’s customer propositions in the dining space bringing a perfect complement to UOB’s existing partnerships with The MICHELIN Guide in Thailand and Malaysia.

Unique experiences for all you love about food and wine

Starting from second half of the year, UOB cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia will enjoy exclusive access to world-renowned fine wine publication, Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The publication boasts a comprehensive database of over 450,000 wine reviews and tasting notes from the international team of wine critics at Robert Parker Wine Advocate, as well as weekly wine content and a specially curated wine dinner experience.

UOB cardholders will also be entitled to two exclusive and unique experiences: The UOB Dining Advisor, a dedicated page for UOB customers featuring specially curated wine related themes and content; as well as by-invite-only wine masterclasses conducted by wine experts at Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

Additional perks for UOB Customers in Malaysia and Thailand

UOB is also the official bank partner for The MICHELIN Guide in Malaysia and Thailand. This exclusive partnership promises additional entitlements for UOB cardholders in these two countries, including special privileges and exclusive access to events that will further elevate their dining experiences.

UOB’s new partnership with Robert Parker Wine Advocate complements the collaboration with The MICHELIN Guide, offering UOB cardholders an unparalleled gastronomic experience uplifted by exclusive wine pairing selection.

“The team at Robert Parker Wine Advocate and The MICHELIN Guide (Malaysia and Thailand) are thrilled to offer UOB customers exclusive access to specially curated fine wine and dining experiences. Both brands are dedicated to enhancing people’s love for food and wine by providing the best independent professional recommendations and unique experiences that bring them closer to their passion for gastronomy.” Said Mr. Chris Gledhill, Vice President, Business Development & Partnerships of The MICHELIN Guide and Robert Parker Wine Advocate Asia and Middle East.

“Robert Parker Wine Advocate and The MICHELIN Guide are recognised globally for their expert opinions on fine wine and fine dining. UOB customers can now benefit from this partnership and elevate their gastronomic experience like never before.”

[1] Individuals and households who own liquid assets valued between US$1 million to US$30 million. Individuals and households who own liquid assets valued between US$1 million to US$30 million. [2] Source: Visa AP High-Net-Worth Study 2022 Source: Visa AP High-Net-Worth Study 2022

