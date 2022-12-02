logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBJP alleges Delhi’s loot under Kejriwal’s protection
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

BJP alleges Delhi’s loot under Kejriwal’s protection

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, mounted a joint attack against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, saying he has looted Delhi by giving protection to the corrupt and is now looking to loot the municipal corporation.

Campaigning for various party candidates in different wards ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the BJP leaders said if the party is voted to power in the civic body, its double-engine government will ensure the all-round development of the capital.

The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term.

“Earlier Kejriwal was known for U-turns, now he is known for doing politics of lies and deceit… to the corrupt, Arvind Kejriwal looted Delhi and is now eager to loot the MCD,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at a public meeting.

The AAP is trying to “buy votes” after “selling tickets” for the civic elections, he said.

Union Minister Narendra Tomar said if the BJP wins the elections and its councillor becomes the mayor of Delhi, then he will be “no less powerful” than Kejriwal.

“The BJP’s double engine at the Centre as well as the MCD will ensure the all-round development of Delhi,” Tomar told a gathering in Jahangirpuri area.

“The AAP lost elections in Uttarakhand, it will also lose all seats in Himachal Pradesh and (its candidates will) fail to save (their) deposit(s) in the Gujarat Assembly polls,” he added.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asserted that the BJP will win more than 200 of the 250 wards in the municipal polls.

Bhojpuri stars and BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jairam Thakur also campaigned for the party candidates in different wards.

Addressing public meetings in Badarpur and Chhatarpur, Dhami said the BJP’s lotus will bloom once again in the MCD polls.

The counting of votes for the municipal elections will take place on December 7.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP alleges Delhi’s loot under Kejriwal’s protection first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 