BJP claims missing ‘Socialist, Secular’ terms as per original

After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s big claim that Preamble in the new copies of Constitution does not have the words “socialist” and “secular”, BJP has said “it was like this only” when Constitution was made.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed Preamble in new copies of the Constitution, that were given to MPs in their hands when they were entering new Parliament building, doesn’t have the words socialist and secular.

#WATCH | On his claim that the new copies of the Constitution that were given to them, its Preamble didn’t have the words ‘socialist secular’, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “..When I was reading it, I couldn’t find these two words. I added them… pic.twitter.com/lCwdKtRsYV— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

“We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn’t have those words,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, adding that it is a matter of concern.

“Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue…”: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Responding to this now, BJP leader and union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said “it was like this only” when the constitution was made.

When constitution was made it was like this only… after that there was 42nd Amendment… there are original copies,” Pralhad Joshi said.

The new Parliament building opened for business on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a march of parliamentarians from the old complex to the new one. Members of Parliament were handed over new copies of Constitution in the process.