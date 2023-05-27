logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal

g20 presidency coming to india is no small thing rss chief

Priyank Kharge, the newly sworn-in Minister in Karnataka government has stoked a new controversy by reiterating the Congress’ pre-poll ban proposal on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal. The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly to the ban proposal and threatened to “burn” the Congress to “ashes” if the party tries to act on it.

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister R. Ashoka have challenged the Siddaramaiah government in the state, saying, “if the party bans even one branch of RSS, it would be nowhere in the state”.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said, “Your father was unable to ban RSS. It was not done by your grandmother. Even your great-grandfather could not do anything. What can you do now?”

Ashoka said that the Congress had once a majority in the Parliament.

“There were 15-20 state governments in the country. The current condition of Congress is pathetic in the country. If you have guts, ban the RSS. Your government won’t last long… for even three months,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that lakhs of branches of RSS are operating, and challenged the Congress government to “show” by imposing a “ban on one of the branches.”

“Hindu sentiments are with RSS and Bajrang Dal,” he added.

The former Karnataka minister further said that in the new Congress government in the state, “CM Siddaramaiah is silent but Deputy CM Shivakumar is violent”.

“In every meeting, Shivakumar speaks ahead of the CM and threatens the police department and Hindu organisations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that if any attempt to ban the RSS or Bajrang Dal is made, “the Congress government won’t survive”.

“Priyank Kharge spoke about banning the RSS. PM Modi is an RSS swayamsevak. We are all RSS swayamsevaks. Even Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the Narasimharao government tried to impose a ban on the RSS but couldn’t succeed,” Kateel said

“Try to ban Bajrang dal and RSS, Congress will burn to ashes… Priyank Kharge should mind his tongue,” the Karnataka BJP president added.

Priyank Kharge reiterated on Thursday that his party is ready to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal. He had also stated earlier that “we will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation”.

Kharge had also said: “We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual or organisation threatens peace, and acts against the Constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them.”

With inputs from News18

The post BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Sitharaman appeals to Opposition to rethink on boycott // Shakhboot bin Nahyan bids farewell to ambassadors of Angola, Rwanda // ULI Names Ten Exceptional Real Estate Projects as Winners of 2023 Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // AUSIM celebrates the success of the “AUSIM Conference” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub // Under Nitish’s Leadership, Joint Opposition Slowly Takes Shape // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia’s Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 27 May 2023 //