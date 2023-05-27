logo
Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia's Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // Shakhboot bin Nahyan bids farewell to ambassadors of Angola, Rwanda // Sitharaman appeals to Opposition to rethink on boycott // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Approval Of MiCA Regulation Leads To A New Dawn For Cryptocurrencies In EU // O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty // ULI Names Ten Exceptional Real Estate Projects as Winners of 2023 Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia's Next Financial Hub // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // Six CMs staying away from PM's NITI Aayog meeting // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore // AAP slams Cong 'politics of convenience' on ordinance // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR // Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products // Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi // Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raises interest rate after a long pause: implications for the ringgit //
India
India
Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi

dj91s73k arvind kejriwal uddhav thackeray 625x300 24 May 23

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, announced boycott of the Niti Aayog meeting over Centre’s recent ordinance and charged that “cooperative federalism” in the country was being turned into a “joke”.

The chief minister of the AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting to be held on Saturday.

The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back elected Delhi government’s executive control over bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11.

Kejriwal, in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, also alleged that the non-BJP governments in the country were being toppled through the use of money or threat of central probe agencies like ED and CBI orchestrating defection of their MLAs, and questioned whether such action encouraged cooperative federalism in the country.

 

The Niti Aayog meeting will take place on Saturday and the objective of the Commission was preparing a vision of India and furthering cooperative federalism, Kejriwal pointed in his letter.

“The way democracy has been attacked, non-BJP governments have been toppled and stopped from functioning in the last few years, it’s neither vision of India nor cooperative federalism,” he alleged.

“There is no point in attending the Niti Aayog meeting when the Constitution and democracy are being openly violated and cooperative federalism is being rendered as a joke. People are saying that we should not go to the Niti Aayog meeting tomorrow.

“Therefore, it will not be possible for me to attend the meeting,” Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and chief minister said after a struggle of eight years, the people of the national capital won the fight in the Supreme Court and got justice, referring to the apex court’s May 11 verdict giving elected arm of government in Delhi executive power including transfer and postings of officers, that was earlier Lt Governor’s domain.

“In just eight days you passed an ordinance to overturn the SC verdict,” Kejriwal said.

If an officer of the Delhi government does not work, the government elected by the people cannot take action against him, he claimed.

“How will the government work in this way? This is completely paralysing the government. Why do you want to paralyse the Delhi government ? Is this the vision of India, is this cooperative federalism?,” he questioned in the letter to Modi.

There is strong opposition among people in the country against the ordinance brought by the Centre, kejriwal asserted and added that the “people are asking if the Prime Minister does not even follow the Supreme Court, where will they go ?” The Delhi chief minister claimed that a message is being sent out in the country that if people of any state elected a non-BJP party, it “will not be tolerated”.

 

He alleged that either the non-JP governments are toppled through horse trading of their MLAs or they are weaned away through the “threat” of ED or CBI and if the legislators of any party are not bought or defect, its government is stopped from working through an ordinance or governor.

The Prime Minister of the country is like a father and elder brother of the family. Irrespective of the party ruling a state, the PM should take all along. The country will progress when all the people, all the states and all the governments work together, he said.

“If you support only the BJP governments and stop non-BJP governments from working, it will halt the progress of the country,” Kejriwal said and requested Modi to “let the non-BJP governments work and respect the Supreme Court orders”.

Cooperative federalism will be furthered this way and the country will progress, he added.

 

Kejriwal has been touring different non-BJP-ruled states, meeting with Opposition leaders to garner their support to defeat a Bill on the ordinance when it reaches the Rajya Sabha.

He has so far met leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thakre, Nitish Kumar, Tejashvi Yadav. The Delhi chief minister is also scheduled to meet his Telangana counterpart and has also sought a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

With inputs from News18

The post Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi first appeared on IPA Newspack.

