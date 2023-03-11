BJP MP wants Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership terminated

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday sought termination of Rahul Gandhi’s membership from Lok Sabha while deposing before a parliamentary panel over his privilege notice against the Congress leader.

Following Gandhi’s speech in the first part of the Budget Session, in which he commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, Dubey moved the privilege notice against him on February 7.

Presenting his case before Lok Sabha’s privilege committee chaired by BJP MP Sunil Singh, Dubey said despite Gandhi’s remarks expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker, they are still available on his and Congress’ official YouTube channels.

“Not only one but three types of privilege apply to him, and he is habitual offender and therefore his membership should be terminated,” a source quoting Dubey said.

Dubey also presented documents and reports to substantiate his point that all allegations made by Gandhi are baseless stating that various deals of businessman Gautam Adani which were mentioned by him were made during Congress-led UPA government.

Rahul Gandhi made allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is not only a member of Lok Sabha but is leader of the house, without giving prior notice that is breach of Lok Sabha rules. Similarly in his speech he named heads of governments of several nations which is also a violation of rules, sources said quoting Dubey.

In the meeting, Dubey alleged that Gandhi is challenging Lok Sabha speaker’s authority, as he has posted his expunged remarks on his YouTube account and as well as on Congress party’s account, they said. Dubey cited expulsion of Subramanian Swamy in 1976 from Rajya Sabha to buttress his demand for Gandhi’s termination.

With inputs from News18