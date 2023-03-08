BJP says Rahul in grip of ‘Maoist’ thought process

The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS from Britain, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of “Maoist thought process through his minions” and also “anarchist elements”.

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed his party’s disapproval of Gandhi “misusing the forum of British parliament” to spread shameful lies and unfounded claims, and said there needed to be a “proper rebuttal”.

He accused the Congress leader of shaming India’s democracy, polity, Parliament, judicial system and strategic security from a foreign land.

Gandhi told British parliamentarians in London on Monday that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma within the House of Commons complex, he said opposition parties in India are often not allowed to debate issues in Parliament.

Prasad said Gandhi has forgotten all parliamentary norms, political propriety and “democratic shame” by criticising Indian from abroad.

The BJP leader also accused Gandhi of seeking the intervention of Europe and the US in India and said he has gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers. Prasad sought reactions from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi on Rahul Gandhi’s “utterly irresponsible” statements and whether the opposition party disowns them or not.

The BJP leader also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his condemnation of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), claiming that the Hindutva organisation has been serving the society and the nation.

With inputs from News18