With A No-Nonsense Message HH Sheikh Mohammed Inaugurates 7 New RTA Metro Stations In Dubai

“This is Dubai, we say what we do, and do what we say.”

With this tweet HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, integrated seven new Dubai RTA Metro stations to the world and the people of Dubai on Wednesday, July 8.

All the seven latest stations of the route 2020 will feature smart fare gates that will have 3D cameras as an added security measure

The latest additions to the Metro Red Line will work as a vital transport link for the communities of The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Investment Park, (which have a combined population of around 270,000) plus the Jebel Ali and Expo Station.