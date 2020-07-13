logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
i-Maker offers Insights on Using Digital Marketing to Fend off COVID-19

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2020 – COVID-19 has changed the way companies around the world conduct their businesses. As an all-rounded IT company focusing on digital marketing and SEO service i-Maker has been able to observe first hand that the vast majority of businesses like restaurants, event organisers and more have been hit hard. So i-Maker offers a packaged IT and digital marketing service. From website design to app development; from search engine optimization to applying for Government fundings like TVP, BUD. But no matter how awful the situation might seem, there’s always a way around it for businesses who are willing to adapt and pivot their means of promotion to meet the needs of customers.

 

So how has the approach to marketing changed?

Traditionally, businesses have a high affinity for marketing strategies that are much more product and service-centric to drive more conversions and sales, the goal has switched to brand awareness. When it comes to allocating marketing budgets to social media platforms, businesses who are willing to pivot their approach are turning to the digital landscape. Businesses own their digital channels and influencers are all great investments for this purpose.

 

Using “Support Marketing” to position businesses’ brand

Undoubtedly, during a pandemic much of this huge audience isn’t looking to make huge purchases or sign up for new plans. Above all, they’re looking for support in a time of need. But marketing has always been about providing value. Businesses cannot stand out if they are not directly driving sales.

Navigating the digital marketing presence during a pandemic is about creating content that will make people’s lives easier in some way or another. Businesses need to find new ways to connect with people, educate them and even just entertain them. By humanising the approach and carefully crafting the brand message to implicitly (or even explicitly) suggest that the brand is there for people throughout the crisis, businesses will be remembered favourably when things improve. Fluid, sensitive and transparent content that provides a tangible benefit to people’s lives is how smart businesses are turning to digital marketing for everyone’s advantage.

 

Being able to say that “we were there for you” when times were rough and then adapting the businesses’ message back to one that helps them remarket contacts and a new audience is key. It will be instrumental in transitioning all the brand awareness that the businesses gained during the pandemic towards new conversions and sales. Besides, aspects of digital marketing like SEO are inherently long-term strategies. Investing in digital marketing now ensures that in time, the businesses will thrive and come out on top of the competition.

