logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBlue Bottle Coffee Perfects The At-Home Iced Latte With The Introduction Of Craft Instant Espresso
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
13 seen
0 Comments

Blue Bottle Coffee Perfects The At-Home Iced Latte With The Introduction Of Craft Instant Espresso

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 May 2023 – Blue Bottle Coffee announces its latest innovation and first soluble espresso product – Craft Instant Coffee Espresso will be available in Blue Bottle Coffee Hong Kong starting from 20 May. Removing the need for machines and brewing expertise, Blue Bottle’s Craft Instant Espresso makes enjoying delicious cafe-quality espresso drinks anywhere effortless, instantly brings the meticulous quality of Blue Bottle espresso into your home.

Born from years of exploration, research and development, Blue Bottle’s custom process developed with its in-house coffee roasting and brewing expertise captures the true essence of coffee. In developing Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle set out to provide guests with a simple and convenient way to craft quality iced lattes – one of the brand’s most popular cafe drinks – at home with just (alt) milk and a spoon. The result is an instant-based iced latte that Blue Bottle quality assurance experts consistently rate at or above traditional iced espresso lattes in blind taste tests. In addition to the canned version for home use, Blue Bottle Coffee also offers a portable package to enjoy quality coffee wherever you go.

To develop Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle brought its 20 years of experience in sourcing, roasting and brewing to reimagine the end-to-end process of creating instant coffee. Blue Bottle focused on two key processes to make its instant espresso: extraction and drying. Taking a gentle approach to extracting by using milder temperatures and pressure, and treating the coffee more delicately and as purely as possible, the quality of the output improved exponentially. Blue Bottle also lengthened the freeze-drying process, which results in a higher quality product and ultimately a better-tasting cup.

The details of Craft Instant Espresso:
Craft Instant Espresso Multiserve 48g
Make heavenly iced or hot lattes in seconds, anywhere life leads you. At home, your in-laws, an Airbnb getaway—whenever you crave a Blue Bottle cafe-quality espresso drink. Our custom process transforms exceptional craft coffee into aromatic crystals with the dimension and richness of espresso. Consistently delicious lattes couldn’t be simpler to brew. Jar includes 12 servings.

HK$298

Craft Instant Espresso Single Serve Five Individual Sachets
Make heavenly iced or hot lattes in seconds, anywhere life leads you. At home, your in-laws’, an Airbnb getaway—whenever you crave a Blue Bottle cafe-quality espresso drink. Our custom process transforms exceptional craft coffee into aromatic crystals with the dimension and richness of espresso. Consistently delicious lattes couldn’t be simpler to brew. Includes five individual sachets.

HK$132

Craft Instant Espresso and Cupping Spoon Set
A set guaranteed to delight coffee connoisseurs: a 48 gram jar of Craft Instant Espresso for making consistently delicious lattes in seconds, plus our Blue Bottle Cupping Spoon, which doubles as a handsome dose measurement tool.

HK$428 (Spoon | HK$150)

Shop Detail:
Central Café
38 Lyndhurst Terrace
08:00 – 18:00 (mon-sun)

IFC Café
Shop 3077, 3/F,
International Finance Centre
08:00–19:00 (mon-fri)
10:00–19:00 (sat, sun & PHs)

Wan Chai Café
15 St. Francis Street, Wan Chai
08:00 -21:00 (mon-sun)

Hashtag: #BlueBottle


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest, sustainable coffee farms. Today, we are a global brand with a network of cafes in the U.S. and Asia driven by our dedication to Kaizen (True Quality), Essential Design, Omotenashi (Spirit of Hospitality) and Creative ‘Blending.’ As the leader in specialty coffee, we seek to inspire coffee lovers everywhere to experience the best of what coffee has to offer – from ‘seed to cup to culture.’ Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Karnataka Shows Bipolar Contests Enabler Of Opposition Victory // Epicor Puts AI-Enabled Insights to Work for the Make, Move, and Sell Economy // HKSTP Partners with JYCGIF: New Memorandum of Understanding Aims to Draw Female Secondary Students to I&T // BingX Partners with OrdStarter to Boost Credibility and Unlocking Opportunities for BRC20 Projects // Shopee Launches Brand Protection Partnership (BPP) Initiative, Strengthening IP Protection in Collaboration with Leading Brands and Rights Holders // BJP sees SC refusal to stay caste census order as setback to Nitish // Cong alleges ‘complete insult’ to nation’s founding fathers // Razer’s Much-loved Nommo Gaming Desktop Speakers Get a Major Upgrade // DHL Global Forwarding expands its green footprint with the deployment of four electric vehicles in Shanghai // Kejriwal retweets Modi’s 2013 poser about ordinance // Kiren Rijiju’s Removal From Law Ministry Indicates PM’s Late Bid To Woo Judiciary // RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 note from circulation, valid till Sept 30 // India Denounced For Blocking Independent Trade Unions At G20 Meetings // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 20 May 2023 // Siddaramaiah cabinet begins implementing promises // Karnataka swearing in to be stage for opposition unity //