Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Fri, 20 Aug 2021
Daily Cartoon
Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Fri, 20 Aug 2021

I recently concluded that English does not benefit from all these specialized terms: troop, gaggle, pride, etc. And the more obscure, the more useless: murder of crows comes to mind. I even suspect some of them exist nowhere but in crosswords.

So we probably could get away with only five or six words based on some valid distinction, such as flock if they can fly or herd if we eat them.

But my magic wand is in the shop and they can’t get parts, so I guess there’s nothing I can do about it.

Arabian Post