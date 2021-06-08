Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Mon, 07 Jun 2021

If this marriage follows what appears to be the typical path for Hollywood – and elsewhere- , it will end at some point, with the tragedy of who gets the children. Give it a few years, and the children will be deep into the entertainment culture and distanced from their British family and history. There is the likelihood that they will remember their royal connections only when they want to generate public attention for their next big part.
