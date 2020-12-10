Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Thu, 10 Dec 2020

The purpose of ‘freedom of the press’ in the 1st Amendment by our Founders was to inform and educate. The information and education were purposely left “FREE” so that varying opinions and views would be made. It is the job of WE, the People to make the effort to sort the truth from the lies, to separate the fly stuff from the pepper.

We had “fake news” when Adams and Jefferson ran against each other for president. It was vile and viscous as well. Today’s divide is not new nor unprecedented, as some try to sell us. We have always been a ‘Nation divided’ and that by design. In a Democratic Republic the majority governs. That means that there are winners and losers. The loser must support, not join, the government until they become the winner. You can count on one hand the number of times this Nation was not divided since our birth. It is supposed to be.

This Nation was Founded to be SELF GOVERNMENT. If all you want is to be spoon fed by a ‘news’ outlet then you’ll get the government you deserve.

