Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Wed, 07 Oct 2020

I usually limit my defense of T-Rump to pointing out he’s no Hitler, just a Mussolini, and that the bizarre hairdo really is his own hair, BUT . . .

I think he famously took off his mask because it was interfering with his suppressed huffing and puffing after he walked up a flight of stairs to the W.H. portico balcony. Of course, he would probably have taken it off even if he had the lung function of an Olympic athlete just because of the jerk he is.

