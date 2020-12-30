logo
Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Wed, 30 Dec 2020
Daily Cartoon
Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Wed, 30 Dec 2020

Free tertiary education should be the right of every citizen. Good for the people and the country. I was fortunate to have attended university back when you didn’t graduate a mile in debt, into a no-wage-growth economy with dwindling rights to healthcare etc etc.

I don’t enjoy the loss of physical ability that comes with ageing, but at least I can make easy money on the stock exchange. Anyone can-just buy a Nasdaq 100 index fund (QQQ or somesuch) and let the GOP take care of the rest.

Not so good for those who don’t have a share portfolio though.

