logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBrookside Energy drills intermediate hole at Wolf Pack well
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Brookside Energy drills intermediate hole at Wolf Pack well

Media OutReach Logo New
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA – News Direct – 3 December 2022 –

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) managing director David Prentice joins Proactive to discuss Phase Two development drilling at the Wolf Pack Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The company has successfully drilled the intermediate hole and cased it with steel pipe that has been cemented in place. Operations to kick off drilling of the curve are now underway, with operations proceeding on schedule, safely and without incident.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 