MELBOURNE, VICTORIA – News Direct – 3 December 2022 –

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) managing director Tim Wither speaks with Proactive’s Elisha Newell about the 78% gold resource increase at the Redback Gold Project in Western Australia. 24% of the Redback resource ounces reported were in the indicated category, with the MRE taking the overall Spargoville global gold resource to 169,000 ounces.

