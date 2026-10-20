Burjeel highlights healthcare operations exceeding 1.17 million visits

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings has highlighted its mission-ready healthcare operations across national and international projects, reporting more than 1.17 million outpatient and inpatient visits as it showcases an integrated model for delivering medical services.

The healthcare group is placing emergency preparedness, frontline medical response, deployable hospital infrastructure and specialised treatment at the centre of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, being held from October 20 to 22 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Burjeel is participating as an Associate Partner under the theme “A System for Every Second”, demonstrating how different medical capabilities can operate through a coordinated framework rather than as separate services.

The reported patient volume reflects the scale of activities associated with its national and international healthcare projects. However, a detailed breakdown of the 1.17 million visits by country, facility and reporting period has not been publicly established.

The group’s presentation brings together emergency medical training, ambulance services, mobile healthcare facilities, hospital operations, pharmaceutical manufacturing and artificial intelligence. These components are intended to support healthcare delivery across routine clinical settings and situations requiring rapid mobilisation.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said healthcare systems must increasingly anticipate risks rather than concentrate exclusively on responding after emergencies develop.

“To meet future healthcare needs, we must move from responding to challenges to anticipating them,” Vayalil said, emphasising earlier risk identification, faster decisions and timely medical intervention.

Among the services being presented is Prometheus, which specialises in defence medical training and preparedness. Its capabilities address the training requirements of personnel operating in demanding environments where immediate medical intervention can be critical.

Response Plus Medical, known as RPM, represents the frontline emergency services component. Its operations focus on medical response and the delivery of healthcare support outside conventional hospital environments.

DOCKTOUR contributes deployable hospital infrastructure, designed to extend medical services to locations where permanent facilities may be unavailable or insufficient. Such infrastructure can support temporary healthcare requirements and emergency operations.

BEACON forms another element of the presentation, focusing on coordinated emergency care networks. The emphasis is on connecting medical resources and improving coordination across different stages of patient management.

Burjeel Medical City, the group’s specialist healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi, is showcasing advanced clinical capabilities that complement emergency and community-based services. The hospital provides specialised treatment across several complex medical disciplines.

LIFEPharma is highlighting pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply-chain resilience, addressing the availability of essential medical products within the broader healthcare delivery system.

AiMed Solutions, Burjeel’s healthcare technology business, is presenting its “Healthcare in a Box” approach, which covers the development and operation of healthcare facilities. The concept combines operational planning and technology to support healthcare infrastructure.

The integrated presentation comes as Burjeel reorganises parts of its existing operations under the Burjeel 2.0 transformation programme, intended to establish clearer operational responsibilities and improve coordination across its businesses.

Earlier this month, the company announced a dedicated affordable healthcare platform combining its LLH, Lifecare and Medeor brands under a unified management structure headed by Dr Narendra D Sonigra.

That platform encompasses six hospitals and 24 medical centres and clinics across the UAE, with more than 500 beds and over 2,400 healthcare professionals.

The company said these facilities recorded more than 2.3 million outpatient visits and over 61,000 admissions during 2025. The businesses contributed 22.7 per cent of group revenue during the first half of 2026.

Those figures relate specifically to the affordable healthcare platform and represent a different reporting category from the 1.17 million visits associated with the national and international projects.

Burjeel has also established a dedicated day surgery business combining four existing centres across the UAE. The restructuring is intended to support ambulatory treatment and planned expansion into additional regional markets.

The company identified four further day surgery centres in the UAE and two in Saudi Arabia within its medium-term expansion plans.

The summit presentation covers both established clinical services and technologies being developed for wider application. The distinction is important because demonstrating an integrated healthcare model does not itself establish independently measured improvements in patient outcomes or emergency response performance.

Visitors can examine the participating businesses and their healthcare capabilities at Hall 2, Stand 2D40, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi during the three-day summit.