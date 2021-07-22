Buy Dog Supplies Online: 5 Tips for Finding the Best Delivery Service

Pets bring fun and joy to any home, so it’s only right for pet owners to treat them well. And with pet stores going online, it has become even easier to take care of your pet’s needs. Not only does a pet food delivery service offer your dog’s meals regularly, but they can also provide you with all your pet care needs.

To find the best online pet store, you must consider your pet’s unique needs. Age, breed, environment, lifestyle, and overall health all play a crucial role in pet nutrition. Paying a visit to a vet before bringing home your newly adopted pet, and regularly after that, is vital to ensuring that you are feeding your dog right.

But with plenty of online pet stores today, selecting the best service provider can be overwhelming. To help you, here are tips for choosing the best pet food delivery service.

1. Check what the store offers.

When buying pet food, pay attention to details. This means choosing the best dog food brand and checking the product’s ingredients. A reliable online pet shop provides details on all the products they offer in a language that even a first-time pet parent understands.

In addition to high-quality dog food, a reputable online pet store must also offer the following:

Bones – Giving your dog a bone offers several health benefits. It helps break down tartar, cleans the teeth, and minimises gum disease. Allowing your canine to chew on bones also stimulates saliva production, which then prevents plaque build-up. Moreover, chewing bones will keep your dog from licking their paws or scratching on just about anything.

– Giving your dog a bone offers several health benefits. It helps break down tartar, cleans the teeth, and minimises gum disease. Allowing your canine to chew on bones also stimulates saliva production, which then prevents plaque build-up. Moreover, chewing bones will keep your dog from licking their paws or scratching on just about anything. Chews – Chews add variety to their diet. Chews are air-dried to retain their taste and nutritional elements, giving your pet the nourishment they need.

– Chews add variety to their diet. Chews are air-dried to retain their taste and nutritional elements, giving your pet the nourishment they need. Treats – When training your dog, treats can come in handy. Choose those that contain high animal protein, vitamins, and minerals.

– When training your dog, treats can come in handy. Choose those that contain high animal protein, vitamins, and minerals. Toys – Giving your pet toys will help strengthen their dental health and stimulate their mental agility. Balls and rattles are some of the vet-recommended pet toys.

– Giving your pet toys will help strengthen their dental health and stimulate their mental agility. Balls and rattles are some of the vet-recommended pet toys. Collar, harness, and leash – Dogs must be taken for a walk each day. Keep them safe and well-supervised using a leash and a collar or harness.

– Dogs must be taken for a walk each day. Keep them safe and well-supervised using a leash and a collar or harness. Hygiene products – These include anti-flea shampoo, nail clippers, brushes, mouth rinses, and sponges.

Find an online pet shop that offers everything your dog needs for a hassle-free online shopping experience. This way, you won’t have to check out two or more shops to purchase all your pet care needs or spend more time and money to get these items delivered to your home.

2. Look into the shop’s payment and refund policy.

Once you have checked that the store offers everything your pet needs, read the shop’s payment and refund policy.

Reputable pet stores offer several payment options, including Cash/Credit Card on Delivery, online credit card, or telephone credit card. Make sure that the shop can guarantee the safety of your personal information by using security tools to keep your credit card information safe from hacking.

The pet shop should also have a refund policy stating what items can be refunded or replaced and how you should do it. Ideally, the shop should allow for item replacement or refund if you bought the wrong size or quantity.

3. Read the delivery process.

Once you know what to buy and how to pay for your orders, it is time to read the shop’s delivery process.

Some pet shops set a cut-off time for deliveries. For instance, a pet shop in Dubai can deliver purchased items the same day if the order has been completed before 8:30 a.m. But for paid orders beyond that, the delivery of the item will be done the next day. And for times of massive sales and discounts, expect your orders to be delivered within four days.

The delivery fee is also another essential consideration. Check if the shop offers free delivery. Some shops can do so if you meet a minimum purchase amount.

Then, check if the shop provides a tracking number, along with the expected delivery date. The shop can send this through email, or it can automatically reflect on “My Account” on the site once the parcel has left the seller’s warehouse.

4. Check for offers

Competitive sites offer discounts to their customers, especially for first-time buyers, so make sure to check them out. Some shops also enclose discount coupons in their digital magazines. Not only will you gain pet care tips from these publications, but you also get exclusive product discounts.

Check also if the shop offers a loyalty programme. This ensures that you will be rewarded with points that you can redeem to purchase even the discounted items for every money you spend in the shop. Read and understand the programme’s terms and conditions, and don’t hesitate to voice out any of your concerns.

5. Read customer reviews

Reputable online pet stores have a client review page or a comment section on every product page to encourage buyers to share their shopping experience.

It is crucial for you to read client reviews because they:

Attest to the shop’s credibility

Provide valuable insights from the shop’s past (and current) customers

Point out what to expect from the shop

Give a first-hand experience about the product quality

Make it easier and simpler for you to decide

Buying everything your pet needs has become more convenient thanks to pet supply delivery services. Use these tips to find the best service provider. Some dog food delivery services can even work with you to develop a personalised meal plan for your pet.

AUTHOR BIO

Farah Al-Khojai is the Managing Partner of Pet’s Delight. A passionate entrepreneur, Farah holds a Bsc in Government from the London School of Economics. She is always on the lookout for new opportunities to develop and grow the pet and equestrian retail and wholesale market in the UAE and beyond, and is proud to be at the helm of the first and the largest pet care provider in the market representing world-class brands including Orijen, Applaws, Hunter, Savic, Flamingo, Ruffwear and Rogz.