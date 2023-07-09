logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Bybit CEO Announces Seamless Fiat Integrations in Keynote Address

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 July 2023 – Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, made significant announcements during his keynote speech today. The speech focused on regulatory achievements, user-friendly features, and offering seamless fiat integrations.

Zhou highlighted Bybit’s dedication to new user education and onboarding, offering services such as fiat transactions, peer-to-peer (P2P) services, demo trading, copy trading, Bybit Earn, and AI-powered trading bots.

Bybit’s P2P service, boasting over 28,000 trusted vendors globally, facilitates seamless fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchanges in more than 570 methods and supports over 50 local currencies. With a remarkable 99.9% anti-fraud record, Bybit ensures user safety.

Zhou revealed that Bybit will be integrating its savings products with the Bybit Card, enabling users to earn a flexible yield while utilizing the card for spending. Bybit is committed to improving accessibility and supporting different regions, gradually expanding its debit card services beyond Europe and the UK, Zhou said.

In the past six months, Bybit has made substantial progress in regulatory compliance, Zhou said. The exchange obtained licenses in Kazakhstan and Cyprus, expanding its reach and demonstrating its commitment to operating within regulated frameworks. The company also shared its anticipation of securing further approvals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following its Minimal Viable Product license.

For professional traders, Bybit offers a Unified Trading Account (UTA) which enhances trading across spot, derivatives and options, and loan markets. UTA also includes normal margin mode as well as cross and portfolio modes to serve different customer needs.

Zhou concluded his speech by highlighting the most exciting World Series of Trading competition, which is scheduled for August 2023. This distinguished campaign will bring next-level opportunities to Bybit’s 15 million users and Zhou encouraged everyone to come and be part of the event.

Watch the full keynote here

Hashtag: #Bybit #TheCryptoArk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit:
For updates, please follow:


facebook.com/Bybit





twitter.com/Bybit_Official

