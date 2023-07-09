logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
PU Prime Launches Demo Trading Contest

  • PU Prime is taking a fresh approach to the traditional trading contest with futuristic visuals and an exciting theme, making it well-suited for beginner traders as it is also risk-free trading done on a demo account
  • Prizes incentivize traders to do well by strategising their trading, inculcating good habits when they start trading with a live account
  • Also gives experienced traders a chance to prove their mettle in a controlled environment where everyone starts off on equal footing

SEYCHELLES – Media OutReach – 7 July 2023 – PU Prime is excited to share that it is launching a new demo trading contest as part of its lineup of events this year. Titled the Cosmic Trading Battle Royale, this contest pits the trading skills of its contestants against each other in an exciting, risk-free trading environment.

At stake is a prize pool totalling US$8000 in cash, with prizes for the top 10 traders, and the trader with the most margin in first place bringing home US$3000; followed by $2000, $1000, and $500 for the following three runner ups; and $250 for the traders in the 5th to 10th places.

Participants will each be provided with a new PU Prime demo account bearing the same virtual equity of US$100,000 to start off with. This means that participants will be starting off on equal ground, and have just under four weeks to prove their trading mettle on the intuitive but powerful PU Prime app.

Registration starts 3 July, while the contest period runs from 10 July 2023 to 4 August 2023, starting at 00:00 and ending at 12:00 GMT+3. However, contestants can also register and jump in any time during the contest period.

To start, interested participants simply have to download the PU Prime app, register for the contest, and activate it before starting to trade on their demo account during the contest period. For those without an existing PU Prime Live Account, one will have to be created in order to receive any cash prizes, which will be deposited into said accounts if and when awarded.

For budding traders, this is an exciting opportunity to jump start into the world of trading. For experienced ones, this is an excellent chance to prove their skills and potentially win a generous cash prize.

In order to get the most out of this trading contest, PU Prime strongly encourages participants to master the markets. Either by viewing one of PU Prime’s webinars on their YouTube page; or perusing some of PU Prime’s educational materials. Participants can also keep up with financial news, as well as the latest developments of the contest by following PU Prime on social media.

PU Prime wishes contestants all the best, and godspeed with their trading for this contest. Full details of the Cosmic Trading Battle Royale can be found here.

Hashtag: #PUPrime #PUPrimeDemoTradingContest #TradingContest #CosmicTradingBattleRoyale #DemoTradingContest

linkedin.com/company/puprime
facebook.com/puprime

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PU Prime

Founded with the vision of making trading accessible for all, PU Prime is an award-winning online brokerage offering hundreds of products across multiple asset classes, including forex, indices, commodities, and more. The company is committed to providing a secure and regulated trading environment, 24-hour multilingual support, low trading costs, and being at the cutting edge of technology to ensure it always stays ahead in the competitive CFD industry.

Contact Us:
Phone: +248 4373 105
Email: info@puprime.com
Address: 9A, CT House, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles

