Tuesday / June 23.
Asian News by Media-Outreach'Catch 9 Elves' in Reality and Win a FREE STAY at Dorsett Wanchai
Asian News by Media-Outreach
‘Catch 9 Elves’ in Reality and Win a FREE STAY at Dorsett Wanchai

  • With free breakfast, dinner, 3 limited-edition toy elves and more…
  • Only at HK$700nett per night

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 June 2020 – The 4.5-star award-winning family hotel Dorsett Wanchai presents its newly launched “Catch the Elves @ Dorsett Wanchai” Staycation Package at HK$700nett per night. The package includes free buffet breakfast and in-room dinner set, participation in the ‘Catch the Elves’ game with 3 limited-edition toy elves as souvenirs. The offer is valid until 30 September, 2020.

 

The ‘Catch the Elves’ game is every kid’s all-time favourite of all virtual games — and Dorsett Wanchai is letting you enjoy this ‘virtual’ game in reality, allowing the little ones to bring home not only 1 but 9 cuddly elves!

 

Upon booking this package, children will get to join the ‘Catch the Elves’ game — finding the 3 hidden elves in the room to bring home (3 toy elves per stay) — and get 3 stamps from the hotel when checking out as evidence for completing the mission.  When all 9 elves have been collected, you will be rewarded with 1-night FREE STAY at the hotel!

 

The package at HK$700nett is inclusive of

  • 1-night at Premier Room
  • Join the ‘Catch the Elves’ game and get 3 limited-edition toy elves per stay
  • Free in-room dinner set (Pizza & pasta carbonara)
  • Free buffet breakfast for 2
  • Free 1-time in-room minibar
  • HK$100 worth of Foodpanda discount code (for in-room orders)^
  • Late check-out till 2 pm

With special room upgrade offers

  • Upgrade to the Family Quad Room at HK$400nett per night with free breakfast for 4 people, an in-room Piñata and a limited-edition 3D miniature horse
  • Upgrade to a Theme Suite at HK$600nett per night with an in-room Piñata and a limited-edition 3D miniature horse

 

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid for stays between 15 Jun and 30 Sep, 2020  
  • Foodpanda vouchers valued at HK$100 consists of 5 HK$20 vouchers. Each HK$20 voucher can be used only for amounts over HK$220 (excluding delivery fee)
  • HK$100nett supplement (per room) applied for Fridays and Saturdays

 

BOOK NOW for a fun-filled family staycation at Dorsett Wanchai!

 

The “Catch the Elves @ Dorsett Mongkok” Staycation Package is also available at the TripAdvisor-recommended 4-star Dorsett Mongkok Hotel at HK$600nett per night. Details please refer to www.mongkok.dorsetthotels.com/

Arabian Post