logo
Just in:
One of Russia’s richest oligarchs who now lives in Dubai says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine made him a ‘pariah’ // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 03 Sep 2023 // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 3 September 2023 // Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy // PowerPatent participates in The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: EP-Style Edition 9/2/2023 with Martin Schweiger // Starfield cheats: console commands work on Xbox consoles too // Borroe Finance’s Ambitious Roadmap: Paving the Way for the Future of Cryptocurrency // Uddhav demands Maratha, OBC quotas during special session // Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Aug. 27 sales // World News | UAE: UAQ Crown Prince Visits 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting, Equestrian Exhibition // Import Invoices and Payee Lists instantly with the Integration of OnlineCheckWriter.com and Sage Intacct // Shah, Azad in Kovind-led panel polls, Adhir out // Southco Introduces New High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors // iRemedy Healthcare Companies Donate Millions of Needles and Syringes to Aid Global Health Initiatives // Modern Pythian Games Honors Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) for Gold Medal Win at IBSA World Games 2023 // Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged // Strategic Public Policy Forum: Enhancing Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) Supply Chain in the Greater Bay Area for Hong Kong Development // Stalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma // Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Invites Helbert Remoroza Climaco to Share How This Event Turned His Archery Dream into Reality // Shanaah leads by one stroke in UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event //
HomeIndia PoliticsChidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged
India Politics
0 likes

Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged

nis9k54 p chidambaram pti 625x300 14 May 22

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the ‘one nation, one election’ move, alleging that like every other issue “sponsored by the BJP”, this seems to be “pre-determined and pre-packaged”.

ADVERTISEMENT

His attack came after the government notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.

The committee will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former finance commission chairman NK Singh as members.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “The question of One Nation, One Election is a political-legal question. Actually, it is more political than legal.” Whether the question deserves to be considered at this stage is highly debatable, the former Union minister said.

“All major political parties are stakeholders in this issue and they have not been consulted in forming the 8 member Committee. The 8-member Committee has just one member from a major Opposition political party,” he said.

“Besides, I am able to recognise only one acknowledged Constitutional Lawyer in the committee,” Chidambaram said.

Like every other “issue sponsored by the BJP”, the issue of ‘one nation, one election’ seems to be a “pre-determined and pre-packaged” issue, he alleged.

The notification said the panel will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations “at the earliest”, but did not specify a timeframe to submit the report.

The opposition alliance had slammed the decision announced on Friday to form a committee under Kovind as a “threat” to the country’s federal structure.

With inputs from News18

The post Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
One of Russia’s richest oligarchs who now lives in Dubai says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine made him a ‘pariah’ // PowerPatent participates in The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: EP-Style Edition 9/2/2023 with Martin Schweiger // Capital Industries Announces the Launch of KwikBond’s Online Concrete Repair Guides // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 03 Sep 2023 // UAE: Authority issues statement on ‘money deposit’ audio recording being shared on social media // Modern Pythian Games Honors Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) for Gold Medal Win at IBSA World Games 2023 // North Goa’s delight to Abu Dhabi’s heights: IndiGo takes off to a new connection // Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged // Shanaah leads by one stroke in UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event // Watch: UAE astronaut AlNeyadi’s father shares heartfelt message ahead of homecoming // Uddhav demands Maratha, OBC quotas during special session // iRemedy Healthcare Companies Donate Millions of Needles and Syringes to Aid Global Health Initiatives // Shah, Azad in Kovind-led panel polls, Adhir out // Chess.com Partners with Replay’s RewardedTV to stream Live ChessTV Content // Import Invoices and Payee Lists instantly with the Integration of OnlineCheckWriter.com and Sage Intacct // Starfield cheats: console commands work on Xbox consoles too // Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Grand Prix of Italy // Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Invites Helbert Remoroza Climaco to Share How This Event Turned His Archery Dream into Reality // Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy // Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Susan Tedeschi’s “Just Won’t Burn” //