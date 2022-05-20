Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Calls All-Party Meet Over Caste Census

By Rahil Nora Chopra

Despite his differences with the ally BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of caste-based census. While communicating with the mediapersons in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar said that a meeting would soon be held to discuss the matter. Nitish Kumar, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav have favoured conducting of a caste-based census in Bihar. Recently, they have held a close-door meeting, wherein caste-based census was one of the issues discussed. In Bihar, almost all parties have shown their utmost favour and support to caste-based census except the BJP. Last year, Tejashwi, along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a caste census along with a national census. Later, Kumar had announced holding an all-party meeting in Bihar to discuss viability of holding a caste census in Bihar at the state’s cost. Meanwhile, the question about the chief ministership of Bihar and the potential replacing of Nitish Kumar is haunting every body’s mind these days, though most are clueless about his intentions. Whether Kumar intends either to be the President of India or the Vice President, or would he leave the NDA altogether and embrace the opposition —remain open questions. However, JD(U) leaders and several political observers are of the view that a dynamic and shrewd politician like Nitish Kumar would not settle for a nominal constitutional position.

MVA ALLIANCE ON SHAKY GROUNDS AS NCP, CONGRESS SPAR

The internal differences are at a peak within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The Maharashtra State Congress president Nana Patole has shared his annoyance as a complaint to the party high command that the Nationalist Congress Party has been helping the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra. Upon his return from the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Patole shared with the reporters in Nagpur that the alliance partner in the MVA, the NCP, has given support to the BJP in electoral politics against the Congress, and discriminated in economic and policy-related issues in the government. The complaint comes in the wake of the recently concluded election of the president and office-bearers of zilla parishad and panchayat samitis in Gondia and Bhandara districts. The NCP allied with the BJP instead of supporting the Congress, which had a joint agreement of alliance signed by the MVA’s two other partners. Congress ministers and legislators have been complaining of prejudicial treatment in government funding which is controlled by NCP top gun and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also the finance minister. The Congress state unit hasn’t been content over the NCP’s poaching of its elected representatives. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar retorted by questioning Patole’s own defection to the BJP and eventually returning to the Congress. In a counter, Patole questioned Ajit Pawar’s credibility (in the wake of his early morning swearing-in with the BJP in 2019). The development is likely to force the Congress to go solo in the forthcoming local body polls.

WITH MLA’S RESIGNATION, RAJASTHAN CONGRESS WOES OUT IN THE OPEN

Ahead of Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections, an MLA of Rajasthan Congress, known to be in favour of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has resigned. Ganesh Ghoghra, the state’s Youth Congress president who represents Dungarpur in the assembly, has resigned on the pretext that despite being an MLA of the ruling party, he is taken for granted and ignored. Tensions bubbled within the Congress in Rajasthan with the Sachin pilot camp getting increasingly discontented over allegedly not being given their due as a prominent place in the government, and were seen closing ranks for pressing their demands strongly. Leaders in proximity to Pilot said they are losing patience over the long wait for getting their due. However, they are firm in their assertion that they would fight for their rights within the party framework. The speculation is rife that Sachin Pilot is weary and has become impatient. After the Rajya Sabha election in Rajasthan, he may think for some big decision if the party does not fulfil his demand. Sachin Pilot is also a contender for the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s post.

CONGRESS HOLDS FOLLOW-UP MEETING TO FORMALISE CHINTAN CHIVIR DECLARATION

A follow-up meeting was held by the Congress comprising the general secretaries and AICC in-charges on the Chintan Shivir Declaration on Tuesday. Party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, among others, attended the meeting. Congress held a three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan’s Udaipur that concluded on Sunday. Six committees were formed for the workshop and 430 leaders deliberated on the party’s strategy to deal with the emerging challenges. According to the party’s declaration, Congress would reach out to all unanimously united parties like them and those which are open to alliances. In the declaration, Congress party has decided to set up three new departments — public insight, election management and national training. Under the General Secretary (Organization) of the Indian National Congress, the work of the office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee, State Congress Committee, District Congress will be taken on for evaluation on set parameters, so that the proactive office bearers do their best work and get a chance to move ahead, whereas the inefficient office bearers can be removed as the declaration mentioned. The Congress party has decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation, as per the declaration. In a landmark decision, the declaration mentioned that “no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.” Further, the Congress party will enforce the ‘one person, one post’, ‘one family, one ticket’ rules with riders and ticket for second family member would be considered only after five years of rigorous party work. On the completion of 75 years of independence, 75-km-long padyatra should be organized at every district level from August 9, in which the goals of freedom struggle and the spirit of sacrifice and sacrifice would be displayed. (IPA Service)

