CHIMEI to launch Ecologue™ bio-ABS products with ISCC PLUS approval in 2023

CHIMEI Corporation’s factory in Tainan, Taiwan, has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS for ABS, SAN, MS (SMMA), HBR, and SSBR products.

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 November 2022 – A Taiwan-based performance materials company that designs and manufactures advanced polymer materials, synthetic rubbers, and specialty chemicals, CHIMEI Corporation is adding a range of International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS approved bioplastics to its newly released Ecologue™ sustainable materials portfolio.

CHIMEI is developing bioplastics that are either made from bio-based resources or will decompose after use. As a result, these materials will reduce its waste and fossil fuel consumption.

ISCC PLUS adopts a mass balance approach to ensure that renewable materials are correctly calculated and used in production processes. It ensures traceability throughout the entire supply chain, from raw materials to the final product, providing a global standard for product sustainability.

CHIMEI is preparing to replace some of the fossil feedstock used in its polymer production with bio-based feedstock. They are tracking this renewable feedstock throughout their production line to comply with the ISCC PLUS mass balance approach, and building partnerships to ensure a greener value chain.

Approval from ISCC PLUS reinforces the renewable plastics value chain, which CHIMEI has been building together with Neste, Idemitsu Kosan, and Mitsubishi Corporation, allowing CHIMEI to introduce new, renewable biomass materials that can effectively replace fossil feedstock in plastic production.

The ISCC PLUS approvals apply to ABS, SAN, MS (SMMA), HBR, and SSBR products, which are produced at CHIMEI’s factory in Tainan, Taiwan. CHIMEI will officially launch ISCC PLUS bio-ABS products, under the Ecologue trademark, in the first half of 2023.

“Reaching carbon neutrality is a top priority for CHIMEI, and it should be paramount for everyone in our supply chain,” says Andrew Hsieh, CHIMEI Sustainable Material Solutions Manager. “By opting for materials that are made from renewable, biomass feedstock, a brand can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its products, and distance itself from the oil industry. As more brands opt for sustainable material solutions, like bioplastics, their decision will reverberate upstream into manufacturing industries where it can really make a massive impact.”

CHIMEI Corporation first received the ISCC PLUS approvals during K 2022, the world-leading trade fair for plastics and rubber. News of receiving the ISCC PLUS was initially shared with guests at the Ecologue™ Talks event in K fair, which were attended by many of CHIMEI’s global supply chain partners.

Bioplastics are one of three innovation areas in CHIMEI’s Ecologue™ sustainable materials portfolio. CHIMEI’s ongoing bioplastic innovations include biodegradable materials, which have the potential to replace single-use plastics in the near future. CHIMEI aims to expand its bioplastic offerings over the coming years.

Production is an ongoing innovation area in CHIMEI’s Ecologue™ sustainable materials portfolio. This includes carbon capture and utilization at CHIMEI facilities. Of the three innovation areas at CHIMEI, recycling has proffered the most development; featuring optical-grade, chemically recycled MMA, and mechanically recycled PCR materials.

