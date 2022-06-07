Chubb launches Individual Personal Accident and Group Personal Accident & Critical Illness Plans in Hong Kong SAR

My Accident Guard

A market-leading insurance plan, My Accident Guard covers individuals in occupations of manual work or hazardous nature and those participating in non-racing sports activities. The coverages include death and disability benefits of up to HKD2.5 million, medical expenses and hospital cash due to infectious diseases and/or bodily injury. Customers also have an option to add a weekly income benefit which is paid if the customer is certified by a doctor for temporarily being unable to carry out his usual work. Applicants can easily enroll for the plan by indicating whether their previous accident insurance applications had been refused or insured on special terms, without the need for prior medical check-up or declaration of salary.

Highlights of this product include1 :

1. Personal accident and permanent total disablement benefits of up to HKD2.5 million.

2. Medical expenses for infectious diseases and/or bodily injury up to HKD25,000 – no sub-limit for surgery, chiropractor, physiotherapist or x-ray.

3. Hospital cash for infectious diseases and/or bodily injury up to HKD500 per day.

4. Fracture bones (including hairline fracture) up to HKD30,000.

5. 24-hour worldwide coverage.

Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits Plan

The Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits Plan is an all-in-one policy combining personal accident, accidental medical expenses, critical illness and compassionate death coverages. With pre-set benefit levels, it is easier for employers to calculate the premium costs of covering their most valuable assets – the employees.

Highlights of this product include1:

1. Combining personal accident and critical illness in one policy.

2. Unisex premium.

3. Provision of employee coverages on unnamed basis.

4. No medical check-up required / no medical questionnaire.

5. 24-hour worldwide coverage.

Scott Simpson, President of Chubb’s general insurance business in Hong Kong and Macau said, “As a global leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance, Chubb understands that injuries will be a financial burden for individuals and employers, especially for SMEs. We are thrilled to launch these two new plans with market-leading benefits that satisfy the needs of individuals and SMEs. They will be pleased with the very simple application procedure which reduces time spent on administrative work for employers.”

For more information about Chubb’s My Accident Guard, please visit chubb.com/hk-en/personal/my-accident-guard.

For more information about Chubb’s Enterprise Employees Accident & Illness Benefits Plan, please visit chubb.com/hk-en/business/enterprise-employees-accident-and-illness-benefits.

Disclaimer: The above information is not intended to illustrate nor represent the coverages, services and service levels offered by Chubb. Please review the full terms, conditions and exclusions of the relevant policy(ies) and consider whether the advice is right for you.

1 These product highlights are an overview of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact terms, conditions and exclusions.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide.

With both general and life insurance operations, Chubb has been present in Hong Kong SAR for more than 90 years via acquisitions by its predecessor companies. Its general insurance operation in Hong Kong SAR (Chubb Insurance Hong Kong Limited) is a niche and specialist general insurer offering products such as property, casualty, marine, financial lines and consumer lines designed for large corporates, midsized commercial & small business enterprises as well as retail customers. The AA- long term insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings by Standard & Poor’s are indicative of the company’s strong capitalisation. Over the years, the company has built strong client relationships by being consistent and responsive, by offering market leading claims services and innovative products, and providing market leadership built on financial strength.

More information can be found at: www.chubb.com/hk.

