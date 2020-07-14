Chubb launches Work from Home Insurance for the Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July, 2020 – Chubb announced today the launch of Work from Home (WFH) Insurance, a market-first in Asia Pacific. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional office environment has increasingly become the home, as work from home becomes the new normal. As businesses adapt to living with COVID-19 and beyond, working from home is expected to remain a part of an employee’s work-life.

Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance has been tailored to enable employers to continue to care for the health, safety and well-being of their employees whilst they work remotely.

Highlights of this product include[1]:

Mental health payment for the psychological counselling of employees diagnosed with stress disorders due to working from home. Ergonomic injury and prevention benefits for postural injuries/strains resulting from inconsistent workstation setups. Accidental death and permanent disability payments for slips and falls within the home from hazards such as stairs and unkept toys. Coverage for employees who take their work outside or are on the move and are injured.

Ben Howell, Deputy Head of Regional Accident & Health at Chubb in Asia Pacific said, “Chubb anticipates that companies will continue to encourage workspace flexibility even as lockdown measures are easing across the region. Although employees have adjusted well to being digitally connected from home via videoconferencing and other applications, there are emerging risks as a result of this new work arrangement. It is timely for Chubb to launch our Work from Home Insurance to meet the evolving employee care and benefit needs.”

For more information about Chubb’s Work from Home Insurance, please visit https://www.chubb.com/sg-en/business/work-from-home-insurance.aspx



[1] These product highlights are an overview of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact terms, conditions and exclusions.

