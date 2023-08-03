logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Chubb Promotes Serene Neo to Head its Accident & Health Business in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 August 2023 – Chubb has announced the appointment of Serene Neo as Head of Accident & Health (A&H) for Asia Pacific, effective 1 August 2023. In this role she will report to Ben Howell, Head of Consumer, Asia Pacific, and be responsible for the management, financial performance and growth of Chubb’s accident, health and travel portfolios.

Neo joined Chubb in 2019 after spending more than 15 years working in financial services in product management, marketing and digital banking roles. In 2022 she was promoted to her most recent position of Division Head, Consumer Lines, Singapore where she was instrumental in driving strategic digital initiatives and building key partnerships.

On announcing Neo’s appointment, Howell said, “Serene’s impressive track-record combined with her transformational leadership style, business acumen and creativity make her the ideal leader of our substantial Accident & Health business across Asia Pacific. Her promotion is testament to our depth of talent in the region.”

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: .

