CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 104% year on year to RMB26.46 billion in April 2021

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 May 2021 –

In April 2021, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB26.46 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 104% (compared to April 2020). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 1,501,900 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,600 / sq.m. in April 2021.

From January to April, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB83.16 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 135%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 4,903,000 sq.m.. Contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,000 / sq.m. in from January to April 2021.

Land Acquisition

In April 2021, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group’s Equity Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA (Excl. Carpark) (sq.m.) Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (Excl. Carpark) (RMB/ sq.m.) Chongqing Yubei District, Two Road Group E Zone Project 100% Residential 102,700 154,000 1,900,000,000 12,338 Shenyang Huanggu District, Xiyao Phase II, Phase 1B Plot Project 100% Residential, Commercial 155,800 311,700 1,980,160,000 6,353 Dezhou Development Zone, No. 2020-014 Linzhuang Plot Project 100% Residential, Commercial 70,100 154,200 946,650,000 6,140 Zibo Zibo City, Huantai County, Plot 033 100% Residential 70,000 140,000 550,360,000 3,931 Wenzhou Longwan District, Puzhou E10a Project 70% Residential, Commercial 30,500 76,200 669,460,000 12,551 Dalian Zhongshan District, Donggang D18 Project 55% Commercial, Office 26,000 156,000 638,410,000 7,389 Wenzhou Longwan District, Jinhai Park, C-10 Plot Project 50% Residential, Commercial 118,000 342,100 1,112,750,000 6,505 Changzhou Economic Development Zone, Jinyi Tianzhang Project 40% Residential, Commercial 93,700 206,200 500,000,000 6,062

Company News

On 23 April 2021, CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI Holdings”, stock code: 884), redeemed all Senior Notes matured on 23 April 2021 in full at their outstanding principal amount of US$293 million. Together with interest accrued to the maturity date, the total redemption amount of the Senior Notes is approximately US$303 million. The total size of the Senior Notes issued on 24 April 2018 was US$500 million with the coupon rate of 6.875%.

On 22-26 April 2021, the major shareholder of CIFI Holdings, Lin’s Family increased the CIFI shareholdings by 2.0 million shares, reflecting their strong confidence in the long-term development capabilities and the growth potential of the Company’s share performance in future.

Jinke-CIFI Canal City (金科旭輝*上河之城), which is located in Didang New Town (迪蕩新城) in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, is a large-scale commercial and residential complex jointly developed by Jinke and CIFI. The project will have a gross floor area of 500,000 sq.m. and surrounded by high quality facilities including the campus of Shao Chu Feng Lin (紹初鳳林) School, Hong Qiao International School and the Maternity and Child Health Hospital of Shaoxing City. The project will build a 25,000-sq.m. riparian commercial street and a 60,000-sq.m. shopping plaza. The residential units of the project launched sales on 28 April and 404 flats were sold on that day, with the sell-through rate of approximately 80%.

Beijing CIFI Park City project, which is located in Shunyi District of Beijing, is a residential property project which will be comprised of two residential zones with a 43,000-sq.m. central park right at the centre between them, and a 19,000-sq.m. commercial street. The project also marks the debut of CIFI’s 7th-generation residential properties in Beijing. The layout of the residential buildings will resemble the arrangement of piano keys for the musical note C. The designs of the flats suit the needs of the younger generation of homebuyers. The small-sized flats take the shape of a rectangle and contain cross ventilation windows in south and north whereas the medium-sized flats have double balconies facing south and north. CIFI adopts a policy of transparency regarding the standards, data and the process of development and sale of properties. Therefore, the quality residential project with a park embodies CIFI’s concept of “transparent factory”. The flats at the project launched sales on 15 April and more than RMB1 billion contracted sales were recorded in the first two hours.

On 30 April 2021, Henderson·CIFI The ROOF was grandly opened. The project is located at Xintiandi commercial area in Huangpu District, CBD of Shanghai. The project is surrounded by Madang Road, Jianguo East Road and Danshui Road, which are with long history, with a total gross floor area of about 45,000 sq.m. The ROOF is an integrated commercial complex including multi-purpose offices, MIX luxury and fashion shopping mall and urban public spaces. Henderson·CIFI The ROOF takes “art, fun, and humanity” as the theme of the project, making it the first cultural landmark project in Puxi, the west side of Huangpu River. The occupancy rate of the project reached 100% and the shop opening rate was about 90.7%, while the pedestrian flow on the first day of grand opening reached the target of 133%.

Disclaimer:

All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice. Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the “Company”), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter.