logo
Just in:
OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty // Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World’s First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer’s Risk Detection // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Solana Sees Price Jump Driven by Massive Exchange Inflows // ADNOC Drilling Secures Majority Stake in SLB’s Gulf Operations // Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children’s Day // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025 // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // Aramco’s Strategic Borrowing Amid Oil Market Challenges // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Arup experts share trends shaping the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate //
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Circle Targets $5 Billion Valuation in NYSE Debut

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USD Coin , has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRCL. The company plans to offer 24 million Class A shares, comprising 9.6 million from Circle itself and 14.4 million from existing shareholders. The anticipated price range is between $24 and $26 per share, potentially valuing the firm at approximately $5 billion.

The offering is underwritten by JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, indicating strong institutional backing. This move positions Circle as one of the first stablecoin issuers to pursue a traditional IPO, marking a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency firms into mainstream financial markets.

Circle’s financial disclosures reveal a revenue of $1.68 billion in 2024, up from $1.45 billion in 2023. However, net income declined to $156.9 million from $271.5 million the previous year, attributed to increased operating expenses related to product development and regulatory compliance. The company reported operating expenses totaling $491.7 million in 2024, with significant allocations to compensation and administrative costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPO filing also outlines a three-tier share structure: Class A shares with one vote each, Class B shares with five votes each held by co-founders Jeremy Allaire and Patrick Sean Neville, and non-voting Class C shares. This structure ensures that Circle will not be classified as a “controlled company” under NYSE governance rules post-offering.

Circle’s decision to go public follows a previously aborted SPAC merger in 2022. The current IPO attempt comes amid increasing regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with legislative developments such as the 2025 STABLE Act gaining traction in the U.S. Congress.

USDC, Circle’s flagship stablecoin, has been used in over $25 trillion of on-chain transactions since its inception. With a market capitalization of approximately $60 billion, USDC stands as the second-largest stablecoin globally, trailing only Tether’s USDT.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Business
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Arup experts share trends shaping the future of rail at Asia Pacific Rail // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children’s Day // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // Russia Authorises Crypto Derivatives for Select Investors // Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025 // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China’s groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences // OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence //