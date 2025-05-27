logo
Haramain Rail Network Scales Up to Serve Two Million Hajj Pilgrims

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia Railways has expanded the capacity of the Haramain High-Speed Railway to accommodate over two million pilgrims during the 1446 AH Hajj season, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. This enhancement translates to an additional 400,000 seats, aiming to streamline pilgrim transportation between the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The operational plan encompasses 4,768 train trips across the 453-kilometre electrified corridor, connecting Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City. Each of the 35 high-speed trains can reach speeds up to 300 km/h and accommodates 417 passengers, facilitating swift and efficient travel for pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notable feature of the Haramain Railway is its integration with King Abdulaziz International Airport, allowing arriving pilgrims to transfer directly from air to rail without exiting the airport premises. This seamless connectivity underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience through infrastructural advancements.

In collaboration with other government agencies, SAR continues the ‘Hajj Without a Baggage’ initiative for the second consecutive year. This program ensures that pilgrims’ luggage is transported directly from their departure airports to their accommodations in Mecca, enabling them to travel unencumbered on the Haramain Railway.

The expansion of the Haramain High-Speed Railway aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of sustainable and efficient transportation infrastructure. By increasing the railway’s capacity and integrating advanced logistical solutions, the Kingdom aims to provide a safer and more comfortable pilgrimage experience for millions of worshippers.

