CM Baghel questions 'shocking' budget share for railways
India
CM Baghel questions ‘shocking’ budget share for railways

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24, opposition leaders continued thier attack against the government over several aspects of the budget. Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised questions over the ‘shocking’ budget allocation to the Indian Railways.

Baghel flagged off his concerns and questioned why the railways was being mordernised before it could be sold off to private companies.

“There is one shocking thing in the budget and that is the budgetary allocation of Rs 2.35 lakh crore to the railways. Is it for employees or new recruitment or for revamping it before selling?” he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that before selling airports, the facilities were revamped and renovated, spending hundreds of crores of rupees. Questioning if the same was going to be done with railways as well.

The Chief Minister also termed the Union Budget “nirmam” or ruthless, claiming that it lacks provisions to double the income of farmers, create employment opportunities and control inflation.

With inputs from News18

