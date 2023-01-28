CM Shinde says Modi will break all records in 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break all records and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power with a thumping majority.

He was talking to reporters after attending the live screening of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event addressed by PM Modi. Shinde saw the programme at the municipal school in Kisan Nagar locality of the city, where he had studied.

Stating that he was pleased to witness the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in Thane, where he grew up, Shinde added that he was proud of being a civic school student.

Replying to a question on the results of a recent political survey conducted by a media house on the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said, “In the next general elections, PM Modi will break all records and the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority.” Shinde said a survey conducted on just a handful of people does not give a true picture.

“They ignored the results of the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections, where the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Shinde-led faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed very well,” he said.

“In politics, two plus two is not always four. A survey based on just a handful of people does not give the real picture…I have got the details of how many people were surveyed. I do not want to go into any figures,” he said.

In the two-and-a-half years before he became the chief minister, a “government with negativity” was in power, Shinde said while referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

But there is a government with positivity in the state now. There was dissatisfaction in the state during the previous government’s rule. But we launched several development works and changed the entire atmosphere in the state, he said.

