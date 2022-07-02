OctaFX and Great Vision partner to provide year-long student allowance in Malaysia

OctaFX and Great Vision Charity Association partnered during Ramadan to provide six students in Malaysia with much-needed allowance for the next twelve months.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 July 2022 – The global broker OctaFX and Great Vision Charity Association, a sister non-government organisation of Great Heart, partnered during this Ramadan to provide twelve-month allowances to six students pursuing different degrees in Malaysian universities.

OctaFX’s decision to support the Didik-Kasih EduCare Program as part of its annual Ramadan charity campaign was guided by the broker’s deep conviction that education transforms life for the better. According to former Malaysian Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, over one million Malaysian children—mostly from poorer families—are not in school. Very few can consider tertiary education an option at all. Those who manage to enter university face another set of difficulties, including the higher cost of living in urban areas and additional educational expenses.

The charitable program aims to provide underprivileged students with monthly allowances helping them to buy the educational materials and technical devices to assist them in their studies. The six students sponsored by OctaFX pursue various degrees, such as Arts in Graphic Design, Finance, Business, IT and more.

‘We are excited about this collaboration with OctaFX. Throughout the next twelve months, six Malaysian students will be receiving allowances to cover their most important needs. Apart from that, our program aims to inspire students taking part in it to give back to society through involvement in a variety of charitable activities,’ said Yuen Juin Hoe, the managing director of Great Vision.

‘The Didik-Kasih EduCare Program corresponds with our long-term approach of supporting local charitable initiatives that contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable life of both the individual and the society. We are grateful to Great Vision for this excellent opportunity to make the educational journey of six students in Malaysia more enjoyable,’ said the OctaFX press office.

Furthering education is one of OctaFX’s top priorities. To manifest this, the broker collaborated with JDC Foundation to provide the budget for teaching equipment in Pakistan. OctaFX also set up eight reading corners for children in multiple locations in Nigeria together with the Keeping It Real (KIR) foundation. In India, it supported the construction of a skill development centre with a capacity of 1,100 beneficiaries in partnership with the Hemkunt Foundation.

In line with the United Nations education goals, OctaFX hopes to engage in meaningful support of local educational initiatives more often in the near future.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

About Great Vision Charity Association

Great Vision Charity Association is a non-profit voluntary charity association based in Malaysia that emphasises the important role that education and awareness play in transforming our society. Its projects are focused on lightening the financial load of underprivileged families and tertiary students. Learn more at persatuanharapanmulia.org.

