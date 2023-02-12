Cong asks Modi if he is ‘Adani’s chowkidar’

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday launched an attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on Thursday (February 9) and questioned if he is “Adani’s Chowkidaar”. He also said the PM spoke like he was standing at a “pan tapri”. Patole’s attack was in response to PM’s 90-minute speech in reply to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Patole also alleged that PM Modi ignored the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi a day before while the Parliament was in session. “All questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha were expunged. The PM spoke as if he was at a ‘paan tapri’. He’ll have to answer, are you Adani’s chowkidar or that of 140 cr people?,” he said on Saturday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, “…All questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha were expunged…You should’ve seen PM Modi’s speech. He spoke as if he was at a ‘paan tapri’. He’ll have to answer. Are you Adani’s chowkidar or that of 140 cr people?…” pic.twitter.com/ZPDRP6IP43— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

“Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India. The money invested in LIC and SBI belongs to the people of India and instead of protecting their interests, you are distributing their money amongst your friends,” Patole further said.

During PM’s speech in Parliament, he was seen thumping his chest amidst the Opposition slogan shouting “Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai” in Rajya Sabha. The Opposition members were shouting for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations raised against the Adani Group by the US-based Hindenburg Research firm during the PM’s address.

As he rose to speak, opposition MPs, some holding placards, rushed into the Well shouting slogans against the prime minister and seeking a JPC.

Hitting back, Modi said, “Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger the kamal – the election symbol of BJP – will bloom).” “Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal,” Modi quoted Manik Verma’s poem in response to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him and his government.

“Some people’s behaviour and language are disappointing not just for the House but for the country,” he said in an oblique reference to the allegations opposition parties levelled against him.

Congress members had walked out saying they wanted to seek clarifications from the Prime Minister, who left soon after his speech.